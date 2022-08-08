Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Launches Investor Education Campaign – Pro Portfolio

The participation by retail investors in India’s capital markets has grown multi-fold post the widely accepted “Mutual Fund Sahi Hai” campaign. However, there is a need to build a portfolio of mutual fund schemes that can weather every market mood rather than just a single fund(s).

Taking this thought forward, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund has launched an investor education campaign – Pro Portfolio that aims to educate the investor base about the importance of creating a portfolio with a combination of funds that will help them tide over the volatile market conditions while remaining committed to serving the growing needs of investors in the country. A Pro Portfolio is a combination of Flexi Cap, Balanced Advantage and Large Cap fund which invests in frontline stocks that would help create wealth in the long term.

A large cap fund would provide exposure to the frontline stocks, flexi cap fund would allow flexibility to the fund manager to spot opportunities and invest across stock categories while the balanced advantage fund would take care of the asset allocation between equity and debt. A combination of these funds would take care of various market cycles and volatile periods.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Mr. A. Balasubramanian, Managing Director and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, said, “A combination of 3 funds – Flexi cap, Balanced Advantage and Large cap, will aim to enhance returns in a bull market while managing risks in a bear market. By balancing risks and accelerating returns, the combination of funds seeks to perform well in all market cycles and helps in wealth creation in the longer run. With this campaign, we continue to aim to educate and empower investors in their quest to achieve financial independence.”