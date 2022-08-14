AEMPL will felicitate women achievers in UMA 2022 on 16th September, at Dubai

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Organised by AEMPL, UMA 2022 is the crowning glory to felicitate women who have achieved milestones and are inspirations to many others who are aspiring to create their own independent identities.

UMA stands for Unique, Magnetic and Ambitious women who have started bringing upon a change in business landscapes with their unique visions, unstoppable will-power and drive, with exceptional survival skills.

Recently, in a Mentors Meet of UMA 2022, at the Eastern Metropolitan Club, the nominees were screened and deliberated upon by an honorary mentor’s panel, comprising of eminent persons from various walks of life, from Kolkata and Dubai. Mrs Nilima Ghosh (Founder of Nakshi), Mr.Aloke Kumar Sanyal (Assistant Commissioner of Police Traffic), Mr. Sanjeeb Ghosh (Founder of Eastern Metropolitan Club), Mr. Rahul Chandra (Marketing Head Stanley Black & Decker GCC &Egypt), Dr. Partha Banerjee (Chief Executive Officer & Chief Technical Officer at ARC Healthcare & All Mazroui Medical Group), Mr. Kuntal Chatterjee (VP Finance, Majid AL Futtaim Reta), along with Jolly Chanda (Owner of Satin Rose Salon & Spa), Sharmila Maiti (Owner of Sharmila Show house), Swaralipi Chatterjee (Owner of Abar Baithak), Jyotirmoyee Saha (Fuchkawala), the youngest entrepreneur of Kolkata, Dr. Sohini Sastri, one of the best Astrologers in India and Ms. Sharmistha Roychowdhury (Owner of Red Ochre, a Kolkata based niche lifestyle brand).

The event was graced by Tollywood Queen, Rituparna Sengupta, the face of UMA 2022, where a formal felicitation on the grand stage at the Maha Cultural Fiesta in Dubai, on 16th September, 2022 was announced.