Ahead of Pujo, renowned actress Ridhima Ghosh inaugurates Godrej Interio’s new store in Kolkata

Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group announced that its business Godrej Interio, a leader in home and office furniture has launched its new outlet at Baruipur in Kolkata. Spread across a sprawling 7,000 sq. ft this state-of-the-art store was launched by Ridhima Ghosh, the celebrated actress across the Bengali film industry. With the launch of this store, Godrej Interio aims at bringing customer delight this festive season beginning with Pujo.

The store is located in the prime area of Baruipur- an extremely famous locality of South Kolkata, in close proximity to leading residential & business hubs thus making the brand’s quality offerings accessible to customers in the vicinity. The store offers specially crafted products in home furniture for dining, living and bedrooms, home storage, and mattresses. Godrej Interio is also offering either assured free gifts or discounts with every purchase as an inaugural offer.

Expressing her excitement on inaugurating the new Godrej Interio store in the city, popular actress Ridhima Ghosh said “I prefer to choose my home décor and furniture as an extension of my personality. I am extremely delighted to be part of this new décor centre from Godrej Interio, which is one of the leading and most trusted brands in the country.”

Speaking on the importance of the new store in Kolkata market, Subodh Mehta, Senior Vice President, Godrej Interio, said, “Kolkata is a lively metro and remains our most important market in the east region. Its residents have always had a fondness for designer and modular home furniture. With design thinking at the core of everything we do, our focus is to provide greater value to our diverse set of consumers. Durga Puja is a grand celebration in Kolkata and our consumers here look forward to this time of the year to upgrade their homes and spend quality time with their family. We are confident that Godrej Interio’s exciting offers on home and kitchen offerings will add value to our customers in Kolkata and West Bengal. On an average, 20% of Godrej Interio’s revenues come from the West Bengal market. These new stores strengthen our brand presence and experience in the retail furniture market.”