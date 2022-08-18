AI is Changing Our World!

The Times of Bengal explores the changes we’re surrounded by and how it’s keeping up.

With a 270% growth since 2015 and an expected market size of $641.3 billion by 2028, it is undeniable – the future of AI is the future of humanity (source: Oberlo – Artificial Intelligence Statistics). As we see a significant increase in Artificial Intelligence around us, you may be imagining a futuristic

world run by robots. However, we are far from such a reality as current developments paint a very different picture of how AI will impact our lives for the better. The first step towards understanding the implications of this is to see AI as the technological innovator that it is. It is set to bring emerging technologies like big data, the Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics to the forefront of human and machine development.

Over the past few years, we have seen rapid developments in the fields of entertainment,

healthcare and automation that have been supported by AI. Voice-activated assistants, digital textbooks, nursing assistants, driverless cars – all of these innovations have shifted our perspective from the old to the new. With big companies like Microsoft, Google, Apple and Tesla pledging billions of dollars to AI innovation, big things are definitely on their way!

To keep up with these changes, the publishing industry has also seen its fair share of AI power.

However, more recently, the world of content has been redefining itself with new technologies and players in the market. The Times of Bengal has always been at the forefront of innovation and has taken this opportunity to reinvent its website with the changing times. To enhance user experience and value the time of their readers, they have introduced live content valuation totheir website with Kunato.Ai, a technology that prices every article in real time. Excited to learn more about the developments The Times of Bengal has made? Stay tuned for the next article in

the series – The Changing Times with AI.