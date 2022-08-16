An Awareness Drive on Millet Cultivation Among Indigenous people of the State

SwitchON Foundation on the occasion of “The International Day of the World’s Indigenous People” took on an awareness drive among the farming communities of Purulia on Millet farming.

The state government department also joined the drive in an effort and aspiration to increase production, ensure efficient processing and consumption, promote a better utilization of crop rotations, and encourage better connectivity throughout food systems to bring back the forgotten millets as a key component to the food system, which also happens to be part of the indigenous communities cultivation around the world.

The crops also have the potential to address climate change and food security, as it requires less water than rice and wheat, which makes them suitable for small farmers. With an increasing population and limited water resources, promotion of millets should be seen as the last resort to avoid food shortages and an agrarian disaster due the climate crisis. While ensuring our farmers’ livelihoods are also protected.”

The International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples was first pronounced by the United Nations General Assembly in December 1994 and is observed every year on 9th August to raise awareness and protect the rights of the world’s indigenous population. The day also recognizes the achievements and contributions that indigenous people make to improve world issues such as environmental protection and bringing diversity in the world’s cultural map. Realizing the importance of Women in Indigenous society, the UN has set this year’s theme as “Role of Indigenous Women in the preservation and transmission of traditional knowledge”

The event participation of some important Govt Officials, CSOs & SHGs members from Jhalda & Hura Block of Purulia

Speaking in the event Shri. Chandan Paul, Deputy Director of Agriculture (Admn.) said, “While there is a need for mass awareness among people about the importance of including millets in daily diet, at the same time it is crucial to build the required ecosystem, tapping upon our traditional Indigenous knowledge of growing millets in the region. Women SHGs plays the most important role in this mission, particularly in the preservation and transmission of these traditional knowledge.”

The UN General Assembly meanwhile also has declared 2023 as the international year of millets, after a proposal from the Government of India. Earlier last year, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman also had proposed a policy push for branding of Indian millets in the union budget 2022-23.

During this drive, SwitchON plans to conduct various awareness campaigns and workshops, with an objective to share knowledge and Inspire stakeholders on improving sustainable production and quality of millet.

Vinay Jaju, MD SwitchON Foundation on the occasion said, “We acknowledge the special relationship are indigenous communities have with their lands. They play a critical role in preserving the culture which is intensively attached to the traditional farming practices. We must retain these indigenous varieties of food and knowledge systems which are considered sustainable ways of living in today’s world.”