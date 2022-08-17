APAI presents ‘APAI Pre-Counselling Fair 2022’ first time in hybrid mode after a gap of two years

Association of Professional Academic Institutions, West Bengal (APAI) has organised its Pre-Counselling for e-Admission in Engineering & Technical Education – ‘ APAI Pre-Counselling Fair 2022’ from August 17th to 19th, 2022 at Netaji Indoor Stadium for the students across India in a hybrid mode for the first time in APAI’s history. The three-day-long fair was inaugurated at the Netaji Indoor Stadium by Janab Firhad Hakim, Hon’ble Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Shri Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Minister for Agriculture, Govt. Of W.B. and Dr. Shashi Panja, MIC, Industries, Commerce & Enterprise and Dept. Of Women & Child Development & Social Welfare.

The Pre-Counselling fair would be from 11 am to 7 pm at Netaji Indoor Stadium on all three days. Association of Professional Academic Institutions, West Bengal (APAI) brings together the initiative in Kolkata for the betterment of aspiring students who want to excel in their careers in the field of Engineering and technical studies. APAI aims to provide education with the touch of innovation that would create leaders of the nation. The exposition is supported by Higher Education Dept, Govt of West Bengal, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal and West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE).

Dr. Shashi Panja, MIC, Industries, Commerce & Enterprise and Dept. of Women & Child Development & Social Welfare said, “West Bengal has always focused on quality education. So, I believe, fairs like this shall definitely help in educating more and more youths in discovering newer courses and career choices.”

Satyam Roychowdhury, General Secretary APAI, West Bengal said, “After a prolonged gap of almost two years for the pandemic, this year aspiring students in the field of engineering aim to target the best of the colleges to get hands-on learning in a college of their choice. Hence, we have shifted it to a hybrid more to cater to as many students across the nation as possible and believe to be successful in our endeavor.”