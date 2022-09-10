App fraud: ED recovers over Rs 7 crore from premises linked to businessman in Kolkata

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recovered more than Rs 7 crore in cash during searches underway at six locations in Kolkata Saturday in connection with a probe into a mobile application that allegedly cheated investors of their money, officials said.

The searches, carried out on premises linked to a businessman under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), are still continuing, they said, adding that counting of the recovered cash is also in progress.

According to ED officials, bundles of cash were seized from the second floor of a house owned by Naser Khan, who runs a transport business. Amir Khan, the younger son of Naser Ahmed Khan, had launched a mobile gaming application called E-Nuggets, which initially rewarded investors with a commission and allowed hassle-free withdrawal of the balance in their wallets, they said.