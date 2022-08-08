Asian Paints brings two champions together to launch another champion ‘SmartCare Hydroloc’

Champions aren’t born, they are made and that is true for the three superstars who have come together for a new TVC by India’s largest paint and décor company, Asian Paints. India’s celebrated stars and brand ambassadors, Ranbir Kapoor and PV Sindhu have teamed up to launch Asian Paints ‘SmartCare Hydroloc’ the company’s interior waterproofing champion. Hydroloc is a ready-to-use interior waterproofing solution that can be applied effortlessly sans hassle.

Asian Paints has always brought TVC’s that are etched in the minds of consumers for a long time. The new TVC for SmartCare featuring superstars Ranbir Kapoor and brand new ambassador PV Sindhu, opens to Ranbir in a badminton training session with PV Sindhu for his next film. Distracted by her home interior walls which has severe damp patches and paint peel off caused by water seepage, Ranbir suggests she try Asian Paints SmartCare Hydroloc – an interior waterproofing specialist product that can be easily applied on the walls like paint; with just a single coat, the problem is solved. Hydroloc performs like a champion and this impresses PV Sindhu leaving her delighted to see her walls looking spotless, clean and fresh.

SmartCare Hydroloc is an easy, convenient and effortless, solution for interior waterproofing problems. Unlike conventional solutions that involve the hassle of breakage of plaster and doing civil work, SmartCare Hydroloc can be applied directly at plaster level, thus fixing the problem with minimum effort.

Speaking about the new launch and the TVC, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints Limited said, “Through intense research and interactions with our customers, we found that waterproofing one’s walls is a big hassle involving breakage as well, one that not everyone may be willing to undertake to fix the problem entirely. To bridge that gap, we created an interior waterproofing specialist product that is user-friendly and supremely effective. Given the revolutionary nature of this champion product, we are extremely happy to announce the association of Ranbir Kapoor & PV Sindhu for this product. We are elated they teamed up to launch our champion interior waterproofing offering – SmartCare Hydroloc.”

While assisting as an easy and effective solution to interior waterproofing issues, SmartCare Hydroloc also comes with a 3 year warranty against dampness and efflorescence.

Watch the SmartCare Hydroloc film from Asian Paints featuring Ranbir Kapoor and PV Sindhu here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-CkQrEPO2g