Awareness session on “Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery” at Manipal Hospitals Outreach Clinic in Kolkata

Manipal Hospitals Bangalore, riding on the success of performing breakthrough cardiac surgeries, organized an awareness session on “Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery,” with Dr. Murali Krishna at Manipal Hospitals Outreach Clinic at EM Bypass, Kolkata. More than 100 patients attended the session.

Dr. Murali Krishna, Consultant – Cardiothoracic Vascular Surgery & Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery at Manipal Hospitals Bangalore, Old HAL Airport Road, highlighted the Diagnosis and Treatment of health conditions related to heart, lungs and chest cavity during the awareness session.

Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery is a surgical procedure of the heart, lungs, esophagus, and other organs in the chest. CTVS is a team of cardiothoracic and vascular surgeons who specialize in surgery of the heart, lungs, chest, esophagus and major blood vessels of the body.

Dr. Murali Krishna also discussed about the different types issues related to cardiac and their treatment options. Dr. Krishna also focused on the current cases related to heart and patients travelling from Kolkata, North Eastern part of India to Manipal Hospitals Bangalore because of the most advanced diagnostic and surgical techniques provided by CTVS Team, the state-of-the-art treatment options and comprehensive care which provide patients the ability to return as quickly as possible to good health.

Dr. Murali Krishna, Consultant – Cardiothoracic Vascular Surgery & Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery at Manipal Hospitals Bangalore, Old HAL Airport Road, said, “As cardiothoracic and vascular surgeons, we, at Manipal Hospitals Bangalore, specialize in surgery of the heart, lungs, chest, esophagus and major blood vessels of the body. Manipal Hospitals Bangalore is proud to offer the most specialized and innovative cardiac, thoracic, transplantation, and vascular surgical care. The experienced team of CTVS has expertise in diagnosing and treating various complex and difficult-to-treat cardiothoracic disorders with perfection. With the best of services, we aim to provide holistic care both pre and post surgery and improve the quality of life of our patients.”

Dr. Murali Krishna has his expertise in Surgical Interventions for all Cardiac Ailments including Myocardial Infarctions, Valve related Disorders, Infective Endocarditis and Cardiac Tumours along with Advanced Intervention for Heart Failure with ECMO support, Ventricular assist devices and Heart lung Transplant. He is also an expert in Surgical Interventions for Paediatric Heart Diseases in neonates, infants and children including Septal Defects, Transpositions, Single Ventricular Physiology and Valve Disorders in children, along with Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery for both adult and paediatric patients. Dr. Murali Krishna has been honored with Fellowship in Heart and Heart & Lung Transplant, St. Vincent’s Hospital, Sydney, Australia.

Manipal Hospitals Outreach Clinic in Kolkata is situated at Unus Diagnostic, Kamalgazi, EM Bypass. Phone – 8910006491/9051029729. The Clinic aims to provide the residents of Kolkata and its adjoining areas a complete solution regarding health-related queries, offering the very best of services close at hand.