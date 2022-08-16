Castrol POWER1 partners with Bengal Thumpers for a Mega Bike Rally in Hooghly

Extending its commitment towards supporting the adventurous spirit of young bikers, Castrol POWER1, India’s leading engine oil for two-wheelers, partnered with Bengal Thumpers, a popular Kolkata biking club, and the Rotary Club of Calcutta Inner City, for a Mega Rally to mark 75 years of India’s independence.

650 bikers gathered with their bikes in the early morning hours today at the Durgapur Expressway, Delhi Road Junction, and rode through Hooghly, before assembling in Pandua. Enroute, the bikers also held a Polio Awareness Campaign and distributed presents to 50 specially-abled children who are supported by the Pandua Pratibandhi Kalyan Samiti, a local NGO. The day-long event concluded with a bike stunt performance, and a flag hoisting ceremony presided by former Indian football legend Syed Rahim Nabi.

Held in collaboration with local biking clubs and the district administration, the Bengal Thumpers’ annual Independence Day Ride is a flagship rally that enjoys large scale participation from biking enthusiasts. The rally was first held in 2015, and since then the Bengal Thumpers club has strived to bring together people who share the passion for riding as well as social welfare. Over the years, the club has undertaken several community welfare projects, helping raise awareness about safe riding, promoting blood donation camps, and relief drives for flood-affected regions.

About Castrol India Limited

Castrol is one of the world’s leading lubricant brands and has a proud heritage of innovation and fuelling the dreams of pioneers. Castrol India Limited is one of India’s leading lubricant companies with iconic brands such as Castrol CRB, Castrol GTX, and power brands like Castrol Activ, Castrol MAGNATEC and Castrol VECTON being the brand of choice for millions of consumers and customers across the country. The Company is also setting the trend in select segments like High Performance Lubricants and metalworking fluids used in a wide variety of industries such as automotive manufacturing, mining, machinery, and wind energy. Castrol has a large manufacturing and distribution network in India with three blending plants and a distribution network of 350 distributors who reach consumers and customers through over 100,000 retail outlets. For more information, please visit www.castrol.co.in