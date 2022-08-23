Crompton launches its new range of smart storage water heaters – “Solarium Qube IOT” & “Solarium Care”

With the arrival of the monsoons and a drop in the temperatures, water heaters have become one of the saving graces for a relaxing hot shower. With health and hygiene taking priority today, there is no better antidote to help you power through the day or unwind at the end of the day with Perfect Hot Water. Bringing over 80 years of superior performance and upping its smart innovations for its consumer, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd has unveiled its smart storage water heater series – “ Solarium Qube IOT ” & “ Solarium Care ”. From their highly rated and appreciated Solarium range, the new advanced water heater brings smartness with a touch of style by offering a range of innovative features that delivers convenience at your fingertips.

Bid adieu to the old-age methods of waiting to get your water heated, constantly checking it manually to get the perfect hot-water. Crompton’s new range of high performance Solarium Qube IOT storage water heaters have been crafted to perfection, to make your bathing experience more convenient with just a click of the button. Given below are some of the additional features of the product that make it the go-to smart water heater:

· Wifi-Enabled: It ensures ease of use with additional safety as you can now control your water heater from anywhere with the My Crompton App.

· Customised Bath Modes : Solarium Qube IOT offers pre-set bathing modes like comfort mode, hygiene mode & hot spring. User can also set custom temperatures for a customised bathing experience.

· Voice Control Operations : Control your water heater with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

· Smart Scheduler : With smart scheduler function, you can automatically switch on the water heater at a pre-set time so you can have perfect hot water whenever you need it.

· Powerful Heating Element : With a 1200gm superior heating element, it provides faster heating to give you perfect hot water.

· 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient : This 5 Star rated energy efficient water heater helps in reducing your electricity bills substantially.

· Rust Proof Square Body: Crompton Solarium Qube IOT comes with a durable and attractive plastic square body that offers toughness and longevity.

· Advanced 3 – Level Safety: Crompton Water Heaters have advanced 3-level safety that keeps all parameters in check for protection against electric shocks and auto-off function in case of malfunction.

· Warranty : Tank = 7 years | Heating Element = 2 years | Product = 2 years.

The range comes in capacities of 15L with a price at MRP 17,000 & 25L with a price at MRP 18,500. It is available across markets in India as well as on e-commerce.

Crompton’s Solarium Care storage water heaters is here to ensure the ‘Perfect Care for your loved ones’. Delivering care in all forms, this product includes customized or pre-set bathing modes like 1) Baby Care – Unique temperature setting that prevents accidental hot water scalds or burns in babies, ideal for their skin. 2) Hygiene Care – Unique temperature setting that kills bacteria and viruses inside the water and delivers hygiene water for your loved ones. 3) Hair Care – Unique temperature setting that is best for massaging the scalp with shampoo to get the excess dirt and oil off your hair and thus ensuring a relaxing bath for your hair. Given below are some of the additional features of the product that make it perfect caring water heater:

· Glassline coated tank – Excellent corrosion resistance ensured by superior glassline coating that ensures durability and longevity of the tank.

· Powerful heating element – These water heaters have 1200 gm superior heating element for faster heating. Achieve 45o C temperature in 10 mins.

· 5 star rated energy efficient – High Grade Eco- friendly PUF insulation ensures high heat retention and thus reducing your electricity bills.

· Advanced 3 level Safety – Keeps all parameters in check for protection against electric shocks and auto-off function in case of malfunction.

· Smart shied corrosion protection (Magnesium Anode) – A magnesium anode rod that works in different water conditions, protects the tank and heating element from corrosion and scaling thus increasing the lifespan of the water heater.

· 8 Bar press for ‘high-rise’ buildings – High pressure rating, and the use of multi-function valve in our models, make our water heater withstand up to 10 bar pressures making it suitable for high-rise buildings.

· Warranty – 7 years on the tank |3 years on the element |2 years on the product.

The range comes in capacities of 6L, 10L, 15L & 25L with a price ranging at MRP Rs. 12,500 to Rs. 14,800. It is available across markets in India as well as on e-commerce.

Speaking about the latest innovation, Mr. Sachin Phartiyal, Vice President, Appliance Business – Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, “Smart solutions are the future of technology today as consumers constantly strive for comfort and convenience in the lifestyle they live. Water heaters are an essential appliance in every home as it provides the quick hot water that everyone craves especially as we enter the chilly days. Crompton understands the need of water heaters but also the convenience of what smart products can do for our lives. Hence, combining modern-day technology and digitization of the traditional water-heater, we aim to make this innovation more convenient and hassle-free for all generations. Bringing comfort and ease to your fingertips, we hope our new smart range makes their lives more comfortable and a little perfect.”

Health and hygiene is increasingly emphasized today especially in the rainy season. Moreover, hot water has also become exceedingly important as it is used to not only rejuvenate but also keep you healthy overall. Smart solutions have gradually opened up the potential to having comfort and ease at your doorstep which can be seen through a range of appliances today. While water heaters are also joining the ‘smart’ bandwagon, many consumers are still hesitant as they find it difficult and complicated to use. Crompton has always catered to every consumer need by dialing up the scope of the consumer’s home experiences with superior technology defined by comfort and convenience. Hence, with an aim to enhance your bathing experience, Crompton’s Solarium Qube IOT & Solarium Care storage water heater delivers the house-proud consumer the convenience of having the Perfect Hot Water for Perfect Hygiene.