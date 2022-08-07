Crompton unveils “The Secret of Fine Taste” with its new-age Ameo Neo mixer grinder powered by MaxiGrind Technology™

A trusted legacy brand with quality, long-lasting durability and innovation at its core, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (CGCEL), one of India’s leading consumer electrical companies is reinventing the modern Indian kitchen with the introduction of the all-new Ameo Neo Mixer Grinders. With ‘finer grinding’ being the key benefit consumers look for, this new product, which is part of the brand’s innovative portfolio of mixer grinders, is powered by the cutting-edge MaxiGrind Technology™ that renders finer grinding efficiency making it “The Secret of Fine Taste” with its superior performance combined with an enhanced aesthetic appearance. Indian cuisine comes with a multitude of delicacies that has the perfect blend of variety and spice. The correct mixture of herbs, spices and masalas becomes essential in delivering that unique authentic flavor. Hence with the evolving Indian palette, comes the need for a more meticulous planning in order to get that refined taste in food. While every food lover hopes to have the best mixer grinder for their fine grinding, it is the kind of technology that ultimately delivers a result that can transform any dish into a masterpiece. Raising the bar of finer grinding, Crompton’s Ameo Neo Mixers with MaxiGrind Technology is designed to deliver the ideal combination and consistency for a delicious dish. From elevating a smoother puree blend to a sharper masala mix and a grinding that cuts through the toughest of ingredients in a matter of seconds – Crompton’s latest mixers provides “The Secret of Fine Taste” that creates mouth-watering dishes and a surprise to your taste buds. To enhance the overall cooking experience and get the finest grind efficiently, Crompton Ameo Neo is powered with state-of-the-art features as follows: · MaxiGrind Technology™ for finer grinding: With 3 razor-sharp blades, it ensures a radial and axial flow for a faster and superior grinding process that results in a consistency/mixture which is completely uniform, finely grated and has a smooth texture. Moreover, it also saves time and lowers mixer temperature while in usage thereby, leading to an overall strong and superior performance. · Motor Vent-X technology: Body and motor design to enable increased airflow leading to lower body temperature and longer product life. · Powertron Motor: Ensures optimum utilization of energy for maximum grinding results. It is designed for a longer usage to suit consumer needs. · Wide array of utility features: The range is equipped with a variety of features like an inbuilt pulse switch, overload protection, leakage-free jars and 3 stainless steel jars with effective flow breakers. · Aesthetically designed: The range comes with Chrome-Plated Knobs with a twin tone handle and occupies minimum space in your kitchen. With an aesthetically pleasing design, these mixers fit in well with the interiors of your home adding a visual charm to the kitchen décor. · Ergonomic Jar Handles: Designed with comfortable handle space and better grip. · Stainless Steel Jars: The premium quality Jars body is anti-corrosive. · Warranty: 5 years warranty on the motor and 2 years warranty on the product highlighting confidence towards quality.

Speaking about its latest launch, Anand Kumar, Vice President, Appliance Business – Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, “Now more than ever people are spending more time in the kitchen hence making it increasingly important to facilitate a comfortable cooking experience. As the consumer’s palette evolves, we have comprehended a solution that upgrades the taste of every dish with the best fine grinding technology. Cooking has become much smarter and faster nowadays and Crompton believes in offering innovative solutions that ease the life of the consumer at home. Our Ameo Neo mixer grinder is ‘The Secret of Fine Taste’ that endeavors to help significantly reduce the time and effort needed in the kitchen / ensures you have an enhanced culinary experience at home without worrying about the finer things.” The new Ameo Neo range is priced at MRP5600 and comes in Black Sea Green color. Additionally, with Crompton’s widespread network of over 500+ touch points of service networks, the company also ensures the best customer service experience.