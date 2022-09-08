Curtain Raiser for 25th edition of The Indian Leather Products Association

The Indian Leather Products Association is all geared up for their Silver Jubilee fashion extravaganza ILPA 2022: ‘Leather on the Ramp’. This Curtain Raiser which was a snapshot of its annual signature upcoming event was held today at Gucci, Hyatt Regency, Kolkata. The ILPA Fashion Show is scheduled to be held on September 14, 2022 at Hyatt Regency (Ball Room), Kolkata.

The ILPA Show, now on its 25th edition, coincides with the first day of the India Leather & Accessories Fair (ILAF) Kolkata organised by ITPO every year. The curtain raiser for ILPA 2022 was attended by: Mr. Ajay Tarway, President of ILPA; Mr. Arjun Mukund Kulkarni, Vice President of ILPA; Mr. MD Azhar, Vice President of ILPA; Mr. Kumar Shobhhan, GM Hyatt Regency, Kolkata; Mr. Akash Nayyar, Chairman Fashion Show Committee and many other eminent personalities.

Renowned Choreographer, Ms. Pinky Kenworthy has done the choreography for the show with 20 models from Kolkata and Mumbai. ILPA Show 2022 – Leather on the Ramp would showcase 9 episodes this year. The brands on the ramp are: 1) Trio Group, 2) Crescent Exports Syndicate 3) Rene, 4) Edcons Exports Pvt Ltd, 5) Rajda Industries & Exports Pvt Ltd, 6), Ashibo by YNOT INDIA, 7) NS Leather Products Pvt Ltd, 8) Om Leather Art Deco and 9) Sumbul Tanning Corporation.

ILPA – Indian Leather Products Association, a PAN India Association based in Kolkata, works actively to bring together manufacturers – exporters of premium leather products on a common platform to stimulate overall growth and development. ILPA works actively for its members: it manages the ILPA Leather Goods Park, a Leather Goods cluster in the Calcutta Leather Complex, wherin it has a Design Studio, a Technical training School and a Common Facility Centre of the benefit of its members.

On this occasion, Mr. Ajay Tarway, President of ILPA said, “ILPA strives to develop and maintain a reciprocal relationship with professional bodies, import associations and the Chambers of Commerce abroad in order to support and promote export of leather products. The Leather Goods Industry is a labour-centric industry where more than 30% of the workers are women and the demand for skilled labour is considerable. ILPA takes great pride in providing training and skill-development to the underprivileged youth of rural Bengal and helps them with job placements within the industry. We are really excited for our Silver Jubilee edition this year.”

The important initiatives of ILPA in 2022 include: Skill Development with PBSSD under Utkarsha Bangal Program; Participation in the Bengal Global Business Summit 2022 and exhibit in the Bengal Global Trade Expo in Science City; Building of Sewage Treatment Plant and Common Facility Centre.

The event is associated with sponsors and companies like: Trio Group; Crescent Export Syndicate, Rene; Asian Leather Pvt Ltd, Shivmani Export Pvt Ltd, D2 International, S.P. International; Edcons Exports Pvt Ltd, M.M. International; Metropoli Fashions Pvt Ltd, Kompanero, Tarway Exports, Mrig Fashions, Alfa Impex, Vinit Gloves, BMW; Solidaridad, HDFC Bank and many others.

