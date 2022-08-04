Digital parenting platform Mylo launches app in Bengali, plans to expand regional languages offering

Mylo, a leading full-stack D2C platform for new and expecting mothers, has announced the launch of their app in Bengali. The new language option caters to Mylo’s user base who are trying to conceive, are expecting or young moms. Support in Bengali was implemented as part of broader efforts to provide personalised experiences to women using the app.

“We decided to expand into regional languages based on insights derived from our community of 10 million parents. We recognized that users interact more seamlessly in their preferred local language. App compatibility in Bengali is just the first step. We will be launching the Mylo app in more languages very soon. We have received tremendous feedback from our Bengali-speaking community members on the app” says Vinit Garg, Founder & CEO.

India’s total internet user base is estimated to reach 840 Million by the end of this year while 90% of Indian users prefer consuming content in regional languages. With learnings from this version, Mylo plans to launch the app in more languages like Tamil and Telugu to cater to the needs of mothers across India who are comfortable in their mother tongue.

Mylo app provides a community forum for women to enquire, share and guide others in similar stages of their journeys in pregnancy or motherhood. The app provides personalised content and community experience for each user according to their individual preferences. Tools like a Baby weekly tracker, Period tracker, Daily tip, Pregnancy tracker, Personalised diet chart and many more make Mylo a companion for all parents in their journey to raise a happy & healthy family. The app also features over 100 consumer products in the fields of baby, pregnancy, maternity, personal care, and beauty.

Mylo Clinic on the app features digital health tools for women who are trying to conceive as well as for expecting and young moms at various phases of their lives along with vetted advice from medical professionals and online consultations with specialists. Through the app, Mylo aims to provide Next Generation Virtual Care for Women and Childcare developing personalised products and solutions across conception, pregnancy, parenting, and paediatrics by harnessing technology, data-driven insights and capital-efficient execution. Mylo envisions taking the best health services to the remotest corners of the country.

About Mylo: Mylo is a leading full-stack D2C platform for expecting and new mothers. It acts as a close companion to mothers as they embark upon this journey of raising a family. The platform provides a personalised experience, a helpful community of mothers & experts, and curated products – everything a mother needs for her parenting journey. Last year, Mylo launched its own D2C Brands for Mothers & Babies in personal care, premium Ayurveda and daily essentials based on community feedback and leveraging its R&D capabilities. Recently, Mylo has launched Mylo Clinic where a new or expecting mom gets access to curated health packages and can book consultations with doctors and experts. Mylo has recently raised $17 mn in Series B funding. At Mylo, the company’s vision is to – “Raise Happiness” of all mothers as “Happy moms raise happy families”. For more info visit: https://mylofamily.com.