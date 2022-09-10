28 C
Kolkata
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Durga Puja Offerings at Trincas Restaurant

Who: Trincas Restaurant

What: Durga Pujo Oriental Delights

Time: 12 noon to 11:30 PM

Where: 17, Park Street, Kolkata, West Bengal 700016

Brief: With the newly-launched Ming Room menu, tantalize your oriental taste buds with gems from the menu such as Crab & Cheese Wontons, Kowloon Fish, Pan Fried Basil Prawns, Mala Chicken, Butter Pepper Garlic Chicken, Broccoli & Water Chestnut Dragon Style, Dragon Chicken, Pan fried Spicy Fish, Ginger Scallion Noodles, Basil Garlic Fried Rice and many more.

Finish with our classic picks from the dessert menu like Lychee Rose Sundae, caramel custard, Tutti Frutti and Blueberry Cheesecake.

Cost for two: 1400 plus tax

