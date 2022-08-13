GLS NewTown Sarbojanin Released their First Ever “Pujor Gaan”

GLS NewTown Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samiti sponsored by GLS and Keokarpin released their first theme song sung by renowned singer Iman Chakraborty today at iBiS Kolkata Rajarhat. The occasion was graced by Shri Sujit Bose, MIC-Fir & Emergency Services, Mr. Lakshmi Kanta Kar, Director, GLS, Mr. Rajarshi Dutta, MD, Keokarpin, Mr. Ajit Jose, Hotel Manager, iBiS Rajarhat Kolkata, Mrs Urmila Sen, President NewTown Sarbojanin, Mr. Samaresh Das, Secretary, NewTown Sarbojanin with other committee members of the Samiti.

As the hefty affair of pandal making starts months before the actual puja, here’s an insight into the framework of Bengal’s biggest festival’s first ritual. Encapsulating the festive feels, Newtown Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samiti showcased the theme of the pujo by touching the hearts of the Bangaliyana. The song is written by Nilim Gangopadhyay and music given by Ashu Chakraborty. There will be also a celebration of 75th Independence Day at Puja Prangan(City Square) including a medical camp and distribution of mosquito nets in the neighborhood. The festive season is here which means lots of at-home celebrations, good food, and of course music. Talking about the festivities, the one song that has become the new Durga Puja anthem for the NewTown community.

Addressing the Media Mrs. Urmila Sen, President NewTown Sarbojanin said, “Durga Puja is celebrated with great pride and enthusiasm in Kolkata and music is an integral part of the festivity. So, to make this religious occasion a memorable one, we are excited to launch our first theme song by the talented and popular Iman Chakraborty to create our “Pujor Gaan”. This music video has also given us the opportunity to celebrate this joyous festival with the people of NewTown and get a glimpse of their favorite Pujo moments. We wish everyone a Happy Durga Pujo, and hope that it brings joy and prosperity to all.”