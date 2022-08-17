Golden boy Achinta Sheuli Celebrates CWG win with KFC

Upon his return to India after the glorious victory at the XXII Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, weightlifter Achinta Sheuli was seen celebrating his win over a Bucket of KFC at the restaurant in Park Street. Achinta clinched a coveted gold medal for India, setting a Games record of 313 kg. He lifted 143 kg in snatch and 170 kg in clean & jerk, winning hearts across the nation.

Achinta took to his Instagram to share a glimpse of this special celebration with family & loved ones. Sharing his thoughts, he said, “It has been a moment of absolute joy & pride, winning a gold for my country. That one moment defines all the years of hard work and perseverance that I have put in. I am extremely thankful to my countrymen, coaches and my best cheerleaders – my family – who have been by my side every step of the way. I have had plenty of joyful moments at KFC. But today is really a special one. I am happy to enjoy this day with my brother and a KFC Bucket.”

Catch Achinta’s celebratory KCF meal with his family: https://www.instagram.com/p/ChW06u9PwcP/

