Hindus push for Diwali holiday in all 13 school districts of Hudson County in New Jersey

Hindus are asking for a Diwali holiday in all the 13 public school districts of Hudson County (New Jersey), while schools in only one of these districts are closing on October 24, the day of their most popular festival Diwali in 2022.

Schools are closed only in Jersey City Public Schools on Diwali day in 2022; while schools are open in Bayonne, East Newark, Guttenberg, Harrison, Hoboken,

Hudson County Schools of Technology, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City, Weehawken, West New York school districts in Hudson County.

Distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, said that it was simply not fair with Hindu pupils in these 12 school districts of Hudson County; as they had to be at school on their most popular festival, while schools were closed around other religious days.

Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, stated that since it was vital for Hindu families to celebrate Diwali day together at home with their children; closing schools on Diwali would ensure that and would also display how respectful and accommodating these schools were to their faith.

Rajan Zed indicated that holiday on Diwali in all Hudson County school districts would be a step in the positive direction in view of the reported presence of a considerable number of Hindu students; as it was important to meet the religious and spiritual needs of Hindu pupils.

If schools had declared holidays around other religious days, why not Diwali, Zed asked. Holidays of all major religions should be honored and no one should be penalized for practicing their religion, Zed added.

Rajan Zed suggested these 12 school districts in Hudson County to seriously look into declaring Diwali as an official holiday, thus recognizing the intersection of spirituality and education. Zed noted that awareness about ‘other’ religions thus created by such holidays like Diwali would make their students well-nurtured, well-balanced, and enlightened citizens of tomorrow.

Zed thanked Superintendent Dr. Norma Fernandez and Board President Gerald Lyons of Jersey City Public Schools, which closed schools for students on Diwali in 2022; for understanding the concerns of Hindu community.

Rajan Zed further says that Hinduism is rich in festivals and religious festivals are very dear and sacred to Hindus. Diwali, the festival of lights, aims at dispelling the darkness and lighting up the lives and symbolizes the victory of good over evil.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal. There are about three million Hindus in the USA.