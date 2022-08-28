It’s time to style up as Lifestyle Stores launches its Autumn/Winter collection

Lifestyle, India’s leading fashion destination for the latest trends, launches its Autumn/Winter Collection which is a perfect blend of high fashion and great prices. The new range is sure to wow all the fashion enthusiasts who look forward to elevating their style and fashion choices with the must-haves of this season. The collection has fashion-forward and contemporary pieces that will inspire you to style up. With the launch of its new collection, Lifestyle empowers you to level up your fashion game with chic essentials that perfectly capture the vibe of the season with the right assortment of colors, prints and silhouettes. Whatever be the occasion, be it working out or working in, or a brunch party with close friends, make a fashion statement that is sure to make heads turn. The collection also has a new range of trendy and contemporary ethnic wear in pastels and painterly florals, inspired from Indian designer space, that will glam up your festivities this season. The new collection promises unique and contemporary trends in both menswear and womenswear. Women shoppers are sure to be delighted by pop dresses with interesting silhouettes and can get their hands on chic partywear with ombre sequins, metallic trims and corsets – everything that you need to nail the ‘Y2K’ vibe. And it’s the season to go all retro and revive the fashion of the 70s with jacquard co-ords, flared bottoms with geometric prints and floral crop tops. Denims have got cooler with daisy and checkerboard prints. Pair the bootcuts with a high-fashion floral retro top and you are all set to spice up your OOTD. Not to miss the velour and tie-dye lounge sets for the perfect airport look. For men, there are tees with reflective prints and interactive text that can be stylishly paired with skater style jeans with pop graphics. Travel enthusiasts will vouch for the super-comfy, packable chinos and thermo-regulating jackets. The much loved ‘Momentum Series’ from Code offers a range of flexible workwear that adapt to every move, offers just the right combination of comfort and style and is bound to make one stand out. Reset your athleisure game with Kappa which offers a great blend of style and comfort. Women can find training tees and fitness bottoms in ombre, camouflage and marble prints, and for Men there are some very cool prints that inspired from virtual reality and sports field. Speaking about the new collection, Rohini Haldea, Assistant Vice President – Marketing, Lifestyle said, “At Lifestyle, we believe in evolving and levelling up our collection with every season. Our latest Autumn/Winter collection elevates the fashion quotient with various trends that will inspire our consumers to flaunt these style statements effortlessly. Lifestyle continues to keep up with the evolving fashion needs of consumers with trend-setting pieces for men, women, and children. With the launch of the new collection, we invite our customers to come and explore the collection both at our stores and online.”