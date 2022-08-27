Kolkata Chalantika movie released with the cast and crew members at Priya Cinema

By: Mandira

Kolkata Chalantikais a Bengali movie released on 25th August 2022. The movie is directed by Pavel and produced by Satadru Chakroborty, Baba Bhootnath Entertainment. This movie has made a place in people’s mind in very short time.

Kolkata Chalantika is a dynamic story in the life of the city itself. Some characters have different sorts of life and different stories of life to tell. Banka da, a stadium curator, Dedi, a lady police constable, Shibaji, a college lecturer, Rimi, a female civil engineer, Bonni, an IT employee, Baichung, a street boy and many such characters play important units of the city. As they move, the city keeps moving along with them. All of them have different sorts of life and different stories of life to tell. None of them are ideally good persons but none of them are bad persons either. They represent a collective human spirit of Kolkata.

This story is written and directed by Pavel and featured Ishaa Saha, Aporajita Addo, Sourav Das, Ditipriya Roy, Rajatava Dutta, Anamika Saha, Kiran Dutta, Kharaj Mukharjee.