Lay’s premiumizes portfolio with exquisitely crafted Lay’s Gourmet

Adding a touch of gourmet to the portfolio, Lay’s, one of India’s favourite potato chip brands, has launched a premium range of slow-cooked premium kettle chips, Lay’s Gourmet. Crafted for those who seek to indulge in finer snacking experiences, the latest offering is available in three delicious flavours – Lime & Cracked Pepper, Thai Sweet Chilli and Vintage Cheese & Paprika.



Made from carefully selected, high quality potatoes, Lay’s Gourmet chips are seasoned and made with unique combinations of the most exquisite ingredients. Every crunchy bite of this thickly sliced golden-curled chip is filled with lip-smacking flavours and aromas that are perfect for a well-deserved moment of indulgence. In its truest essence, the chips are not cooked, but they are crafted.



Expressing her excitement, Shailja Joshi, Marketing Director, Potato Chips category, PepsiCo India said, “As a brand that has been a frontrunner in the potato chips category, Lay’s has been curating unique experiences for consumers with its innovative offerings. With the launch of Lay’s Gourmet, we are expanding our portfolio and foraying into the fast-growing category of premium snacks in India. The chips are especially made for those who want to treat themselves with the finer snacking experiences. We are confident that Lay’s Gourmet will serve as a sensorial treat, perfect to celebrate a well-deserved moment of indulgence.”



Priced at INR 30 (55g) and INR 50 (80g), Lay’s Gourmet chips are available across leading retail stores and e-commerce platforms. The portfolio expansion with Lay’s is in line with the brand strategy to provide a spectrum of innovative and delicious snack options to consumers. For this launch, Lay’s will be releasing a campaign film, which will be followed by a robust 360-degree surround.