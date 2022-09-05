Lifestyle’s All-New Pujo Collection curated by Mimi Chakraborty is about celebrating the festivities in style!

Bringing the festive spirit of the Pujo alive with impeccable styling is every fashionista’s goal, and therefore, Lifestyle, India’s most loved fashion brand, has launched a special festive range for Pujo, with stylish and contemporary ensembles that is sure to glam up the festivities for the fashion enthusiasts this season.

The all-new festive collection has been curated in collaboration with the fashion icon Mimi Chakraborty– known for her uber-chic sense of style and nailing every look quite effortlessly.

To flag off the festive season, Lifestyle launched its Pujo collection at Quest Mall, with a fashion show, which culminated with Mimi Chakraborty walking the ramp in her favorite look. The show was soon after followed by a video launch starring Mimi, styled up in gorgeous festive wear from Lifestyle, showcasing the new festive collection.

On this occasion, Ms. Rohini Haldea, Assistant Vice President & Head, Marketing, Lifestyle said, “We are glad to unveil the Pujo Collection in collaboration with Mimi Chakraborty, who is a true fashion icon. We are excited about the new festive collection which captures the vibrant vibe of Pujo with bright colors, gorgeous embroideries and modern silhouettes that will enable all the fashion enthusiasts to style up. We invite all our customers to come and explore the exclusive Pujo range in our stores and online.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Mimi Chakraborty said, “It is always a pleasure to collaborate with Lifestyle. Curating this collection has been a fun experience. This collaboration has pushed the style game up a notch and will help one ace the fashion game on all days of Pujo, be it Mahalaya, Bodhon, Anjali, Sondhi pujo, Dhunuchi naach, Sindoor khela, or just pandal hopping. It’s young, stylish yet comfortable, and perfect for the new age consumers.”

Under Melange by Lifestyle, the brand offers a contemporary take on traditional Indian silhouettes, with pieces that are apt for day and evening wear.

Beginning with Mahalaya, or the day of Bodhon – women can adorn straight pants, shirt kurtas, kalidar palazzos, and trendy co-ords, with lace detailing, gota work, and others. Whereas men can choose to go with slim-fit pyjamas with slim kurtas. They can also opt for Nehru jackets to complete the look.

You would want to be at your traditional best for one of the most momentous events of Ashtami Anjali. For the same one can opt for elaborate motifs and patterns of Bandhani in vibrant hues, which have been used to create festive kurtas and kurta sets for top to toe looks. Men can also choose from stunning Dhoti-kurtas. Heritage Ajrakh block prints in deep earthy hues, with minimum embellishments and embroidered trims are the order of the day for the auspicious Sandhi Puja on Maha Navami. Go all out for the Dhunuchi naach with our finer embellishments in gota, zari, lace and resham, interwoven into unique patterns, reflecting the richness and grace of the Mughal era. Traditional attires for men include Chikankari and Digital Print Kurtas and jackets.

There are also velvets trending in maroons and blacks – eternal festive favourites, for your pandal hopping look.

To make the shopping experience even more exciting, Lifestyle is offering great offers that include Portico SPARKLE Bedsheets (Shop for Rs.5000 and get the bedsheet worth Rs.2799 at Rs.799), Timex Helix smart watches (Shop for Rs.10,000 and get the smart watch worth Rs.3995 at Rs.1849) *T&C apply, along with the Bank Offer where you get 10% cashback on ICICI credit cards on min. shopping of 7500, maximum cashback Rs.1000 per card.