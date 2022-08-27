MedicaCon: A Medical Conference about Sharing, Learning & Growing Together

Medica Group of Hospitals, the largest private hospital chain in Eastern India, held their first edition of MedicaCon at Vedic Village Spa Resort. Dr. Alok Roy, Chairman, Medica Group of Hospitals, served as the conference’s chief advisor. The Hon’ble Health Minister, Smt. Chandrima Bhattacharya was the chief guest and sole inaugurator of the event, alongside Mr Andilab Elias, Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner, Mr Dasho Tsering, Consul General, Royal Bhutan Consulate, and Mr Eshor Raj Poudel, Hon’ble Consul General of Nepal Consulate were present as honored guests. The conference was planned as a platform for learning in the areas of world-class clinical practices in various specialties, including the latest technologies practiced at Medica.

Dr Alok Roy, Chairman of the Medica Group of Hospitals welcomed the gathering of doctors “We are pleased that MedicaCon has brought together top specialists and distinguished guests to commemorate the Medica Group of Hospitals’ first annual conference. We have seen tremendous growth in terms of healthcare quality since the inception of Medica, and we hope to continue down the path of providing medical care on par with the global medical community. The first MedicaCon will serve as a benchmark for future medical education efforts, serving as a hub of medical knowledge exchange between specialists from various medical disciplines. I am extremely thankful to Smt. Chandrima Bhattacharya, Hon’ble Health Minister, and all the other guests of honour for their presence on this auspicious occasion”

The detailed press conference and the interactive session took the viewers through clinically oriented topics ranging from advanced arrhythmia management; recent advances in organ support in critical care; advances in GI endoscopy and other specialized treatment infrastructure at Medica Hospitals.

Special interest sessions by a galaxy of speakers, renowned in their fields, were planned to enhance the learning experience through recent updates and revisiting existing practices. Dr. Dilip Kumar Pahari and Dr. Rohit Rungta from the Department of Nephrology; Dr. Arpan Chakraborty, Dr. Kunal Sarkar, and Dr. Soumyajit Ghosh from the Department of Cardiothoracic Vascular Surgery; Dr. LN Tripathy from the Department of Neurology; Dr. RK Das from the Department of Pulmonology; Dr. Anil Kumar Singhi from the Department of Pediatric & Congenital Heart Disease; Dr. Vikash Kapoor and Dr. Anirban Chatterjee from the department of Orthopaedics; Dr. Pradeepta Kumar Sethy and Dr. Snigdhendu Chand from the department of Gastroenterology; Dr. Prof. Subir Ganguly and Dr. Abhay Kumar from the department of Oncology; Dr. Arindam Pandey, Dr. Dilip Kumar, Dr. Rana Rathor Roy, Dr. Soumya Patra, Dr. Sanjeev S Mukherjee, Dr. Rabin Chakraborty, Dr. Ashesh Halder and Dr. Debopriyo Mondal from the field of Cardiology; Dr. Tanmay Banerjee, Dr. Aviral Roy, Dr. Souvik Paul and Dr. Arnab Bera from Critical Care Medicine; Dr. Kaushik Sen from Neurology, all delivered talks during the conference.

During the event, Dr. L N Tripathy, Senior Vice Chairman, Director, and Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon at Medica Hospital, mentioned, “I am delighted to welcome all the distinguished medical professionals from India’s eastern and northeastern regions who have come for our Medica Conference 2022. Medica Hospital is proud of its infrastructure, which has enabled us to provide best-in-class care to patients undergoing brain and spine surgery for more than a decade. Our contributions to surgical advancements in treatment will be on display at this conference as a teaching institution with the best of equipment and professionals in the field, for advanced treatment.”

Talking about the first ever annual conference, Dr. Rabin Chakraborty, Senior Vice Chairman, Medica Group, Interventional Cardiologist, and Electrophysiologist, said, “As the head of Cardiology services at Medica Institute of Cardiology, I would like to welcome all of the medical professionals and distinguished guests present today at Medicon to witness our departmental excellence such as Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), electrophysiological studies, complex angioplasty, image-guided intervention procedures, and many other advanced procedures for our patients. I am delighted to inform you that the Medica Institute of Cardiology is one of the most specialized treatment centres in Eastern India. I hope you have a rewarding experience at MedicaCon.”

Having set benchmarks in patient care, Medica Superspecialty Hospital has world-class facilities both in terms of clinical, as well as technological infrastructure. It is widely known for its excellence in critical care and has now added another feather to its cap, after successfully conducting the first edition of MedicaCon.