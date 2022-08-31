Official Statement from Toyota Kirloskar Motor: Innova Crysta, diesel variant manufacturing stops

Due to very high demand and increased waiting period for the diesel variant of Innova Crysta, TKM has decided to temporarily stop manufacturing.As a customer centric company, we are making efforts to supply the vehicles to customers who have already made bookings with our dealers. However, we will continue to take orders for the Petrol variant of Innova Crysta.

The Toyota Innova, TKM’s flagship offering in India has come a long way ever since its introduction in 2005. Having created a niche of its own, the versatile segment leading Innova has always remained a notch above when compared to other models in the segment. Over the years, the vehicle has undergone several enhancements be it luxury, comfort or performance features , in order to meet the ever-changing needs of the Indian customers. Similarly, the second generation Innova Crysta, continues to win customer hearts , being a segment leader itself. Having found its home in close to 1 million households in India the brand Innova has become synonymous to Quality, Durability & Reliability and is widely preferred by customers from both personal & commercial segments.