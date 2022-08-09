Pantaloons celebrates its 25th anniversary

By Mandira:- Pantaloons, one of India’s most preferred fast fashion destinations among large retail format stores from the house of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., today celebrated its 25th anniversary at South City Mall, Kolkata. Actors Parambrata Chatterjee and Priyanka Sarkar graced the celebrations with their presence. Pantaloons released a brand anthem to mark the milestone choreographed by Terence Lewis’ Contemporary Dance Company.

Launched in Kolkata in the year 1997, with its first store at Gariahat, Pantaloons is a powerhouse of fashion, styling young consumers. Pantaloons offers apparel from exclusive labels as well as well-known brands that offer elegant and on trend fashion. The collections cover a gamut of ready-to-wear western wear and ethnic wear for women, men, and kids for all occasions in addition to a wide range of accessories and home products including bed & bath and décor items.

Ms. Sangeeta Pendurkar, CEO – Pantaloons, Jaypore & Style Up, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. said, “Pantaloons is one of the most loved fashion retail brands of India. As we turn 25 years young, we express our gratitude to all our customers and partners who have supported us and made us a part of not only their wardrobes, but also their lives. We would continue to make shopping a playful and engaging experience for our shoppers.”

Pantaloons has released a new brand anthem to commemorate the 25th anniversary celebrations. Conceptualized by Roshan Abbas Media and choreographed by famed-Bollywood choreographer Terence Lewis’ Contemporary Dance Company, the anthem features a hip-hop composition and choreography, capturing the joy & playfulness of fashion.

About Pantaloons

Pantaloons is a playground where we enjoy the privilege of serving our customers to enable their fashion journey. We strive to make shopping a playful, joyful & engaging experience for our customers by helping them take steps towards being their fashionable best.

With over 25 years of retailing experience, Pantaloons, a division of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. is one of the most loved fashion brands in India with 380+ stores spread across 185 towns and cities in the country. ​We offer a versatile collection & retail over 100 licensed and international brands, including our exclusive in-house brands.

At Pantaloons, we bring you ‘of-the-moment’ fashion across stylish menswear, statement womenswear, happy kids wear and elegant accents for your home too. ​We showcase casual fluently, are experts of ethnic wear, boast of a strong workwear ethic and live for all the fun through our party wear. ​

We strive to make the Pantaloons experience exciting, friendly & uplifting. We believe in going that extra mile to make our customers look & feel great and express themselves with confidence and élan.

About Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) is part of a leading Indian conglomerate, The Aditya Birla Group. With revenue of Rs. 8,136 Cr. spanning a retail space of 9.2 million sq. ft. (as of March 31, 2022), it is India’s first billion-dollar pureplay fashion powerhouse with an elegant bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats.

The Company has a network of 3,468 stores, approximately 28,585 multi-brand outlets with 6,515 points of sales in department stores across India (as of 31st March 2022).

It has a repertoire of India’s largest brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England, established for over 25 years. Pantaloons is one of India’s leading fashion retailers.

ABFRL’s international Brands portfolio includes – The Collective, India’s largest multi-brand retailer of international brands and has long-term exclusive partnerships with select brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Simon Carter, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, forever 21, American Eagle and Reebok.

Van Heusen Innerwear, Athleisure and Active wear is establishing itself as India’s most innovative and fashionable brand. The Company’s foray into branded ethnic wear business includes brands such as Jaypore, Tasva & Marigold Lane. The company has strategic partnerships with Designers ‘Shantanu & Nikhil’, ‘Tarun Tahiliani’, ‘Sabyasachi’ and ‘House of Masaba’.