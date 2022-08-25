SC Entertainment Unveiled The Poster Of Their New Venture ‘Haar Mana Haar’

SC Entertainment todayrevealed the Poster of their forthcoming film titled ‘Haar Mana Haar’ directed by the renowned film director Raja Chanda. Other prominent Tollywood film personalities including the actor Soham Chakraborty with Paayel Sarkar, Ayoshi Talukdar, Sudipta Chakraborty and Prantik Banerjee will be also seen in the key roles. The child artist Sylvia Dey is going to embark her journey in the tinsel town through this film.

The movie ‘Haar Mana Haar’ is a family drama which bears other essential elements like Romance and adventure. The film will uphold before the audience the importance of the family values and the impact of the bonding we share with the co-members on our day to day life.

On the curtain of the big screen, the movie will narrate an anecdote of a little girl named ‘Mishti’ (played by Sylvia Dey) who misses the presence and affection of her mother and craves for her care in her regular life. The absence of the essence of motherhood makes Mishti undergo through an excruciating state of mind which forces her to turn hasty and violent towards her father as well as towards her other family members and friends surrounding her in her social life. The prevailing circumstances makes Mishti’s father (the role played Soham Chakraborty) to opt for a search for a life partner who bears all the imperative qualities of an ideal mother and a strong but an affectionate woman who will enthusiastically handle all the domestic affairs. In the due course of time Soham’s life takes an inimitable turn when he comes across two women, Paayel and Ayoshi. His experiences with them form the crux of the story.

The film is produced by SC Entertainment. The heart touching story of ‘Haar Mana Haar’ is composed by Moumita Chatterjee. Sougata Basu has penned down the dialogues and done the Screenplay. Subhojit Singha has done the editing work of the film whereas Soumyadipta Guin is the DOP of the movie. The very popular Babul Supriyo has directed the melodious musicfor this movie.

‘Haar Mana Haar ‘ is going to hit the stand alone theatres and the multiplexes on 16th September, 2022.