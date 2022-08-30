Season’s Best Recommended by Dr. Blossom Kochhar

Dr. Blossom Kochhar, pioneer Aromatherapist and Chairperson Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies spoke about the role of Aromatherapy for wellness during her recent visit to Kolkata. DrKochhar was holding a seminar for around 250 hair and beauty professionals from Kolkata and surrounding areas.

While addressing the media on the occasion, DrKochhar talked about her range of aromatherapy products, Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic and how they can be used for the benefits of holistic beauty.

“The pandemic has highlighted the importance of our wellness. I have used aromatherapy for almost four decades now, not only for holistic beauty but also for well-being. We have recently introduced a set of curative oils to address everyday ailments like headache, cold, body ache etc,” DrKochhar said.

I have come to Kolkata after a few years and I can see a total change in the perspective of people about beauty which I think is great,” she added.

Keeping in mind, the skin type and the weather of the region, DrKochhar recommended the use of following products:

Juniper Berry Oil-Free Moisturiser: Enriched with SPF 15, this lotion protects, moisturises and brightens your skin. It helps regulate the oil level in the skin. The non-greasy gel formula helps heal acne and lightens blemishes leaving the skin nourished, fresher and brighter.

Cocoa Butter Vanilla Body Cream: This body cream is full of ultra-nourishing properties and improves skin elasticity and suppleness. It help to prevent stretch marks and fade blemishes. It helps to reduce wrinkles and calm skin inflammations.

Vitamin E Night Cream: A luxurious night cream, it repairs and replenishes the skin. It helps to fade blemishes, rebalances oil and water concentration on the skin. It also works best as a massage cream.

Vitamin C Facial Kit: This 6-step facial is our unique signature offering and special creation for the salon and spa industries. This promotes cell regeneration, brightens, rejuvenates, replenishes the skin, and boosts collagen synthesis.