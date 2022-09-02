‘Sharod Boi Parbon 2022’ organised by Publishers & Booksellers Guild starts off in Kolkata

At the onset of the Upcoming Durga Puja Publishers & Booksellers Guild in association with the Ministry of Information & Cultural Affairs, Govt. of West Bengal has organised a book fair for the bibliophiles of Kolkata – ‘Sharod Boi Parbon 2022’ from 2nd to 11th September 2022 at Paschim Banga Bangla Academy, Nandan Campus. The inauguration was done on Friday in the presence of Indranil Sen, Member of the W.B Legislative Assembly and Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, Author. Before the Durga Puja vibe sets into the mind of the Kolkatans, there could not have been a better time and occasion to celebrate literature and poetry yet again than organising a ten-day extravaganza for The City of Joy.

The fair will witness cultural programmes, discussions and recitation in the next few days. This fair is indeed a special occasion after a gap of a few years yet again.

Sudhanshu Sekhar Dey, General Secretary, Publishers and Booksellers’ Guild said, “Sharod Boi Parbon is not a new endeavour for us and it was halted for a few years due to different reasons only to be back with grandeur. We hope to satiate the thirst of the book lovers right before Durga Puja through this initiative.”

Tridib Kumar Chatterjee, general secretary, Publishers’ and Booksellers’ Guild mentioned, “This year buyers will enjoy the fair with various cultural sessions and panel discussion on interesting topics in the presence of renowned personalities which will churn out a festive charm right before Durga Puja.”