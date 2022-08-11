Suraksha Diagnostics Accelerates Pan India Expansion Plan After Years Of Consistent Growth

Suraksha Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, the largest diagnostic chain in Eastern India and one of the most trusted names in the healthcare industry, has planned to expand and enhance their business pan India. As a 1st step, Suraksha plans to open 12 new centres in next 3 months. These 12 new centres will be having high end modern medical equipment’s and will be launched across India.

As per their growth strategy, Suraksha has appointed Mr Anupam Katheriya as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Mr Tushar Karnik as Chief Finance Officer (CFO), both of whom would be playing an important role in the company’s expansion plans.

“As we continue to develop Suraksha as a trusted brand across the country, we need to meet the tremendous market demand and thus required a unique perspective from our leadership team. Both Mr Anupam Katheriya and Mr Tushar Karnik comes with a wealth of strategic expertise which would give us a fillip to our expansion plans. At present Suraksha is present in 53 cities across West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Maharashtra. Our focus is now to expand our footprints across India and also enhance our services”, said Dr Somnath Chatterjee, Managing Director, Suraksha Diagnostics Pvt Ltd.

Mr Anupam Katheriya, has over 22 years of experience in consumer goods industry with multinationals like Heinz, Nestle and Emami. He has successfully led marketing, sales and business development functions in his career and has been awarded PITCH Best CMO awards 22. He has also won ET Brand Equity Brand disruption awards 22 and recognised as one of the top 60 CMOs in India by Startuplanes. He will oversee the company’s operational activities, marketing and sales functions and drive company’s growth aspiration. Mr Katheriya is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and Delhi college of Engineering. Prior to joining Suraksha Diagnostics, he was part of Emami Limited as Associate Vice President – Marketing and Business Development.

Mr Tushar Karnik is a Chartered Accountant having 28 years of work experience across various industries including Manufacturing, Consulting, NBFC, Services, Media, IT & Healthcare Industry. His experience also includes exposure to global operations across Asia-pacific, Europe, Africa, Middle East and USA. He would be overseeing Suraksha’s financial and operational activities as well as contribute to the company’s growth plan and assist all strategic and operational efforts across the country. Prior to joining Suraksha Diagnostics he spearheaded the launch of IPO in Metropolis as CFO.

“Suraksha, a trusted brand for over 30 years is on a growth path. With robust expansion plans including acquisitions and technological enhancements in place, the coming few years will see Suraksha attaining greater heights. I am excited to join the organisation at this very interesting juncture and look forward to contribute towards its larger interests and pursuits”, said Mr Anupam Katheriya, Chief Operating Officer, Suraksha Diagnostics Pvt Ltd.

“At Suraksha my responsibility will be to create strong commercial ties and alliances in order to expand the firm and safeguard revenue streams. The road ahead looks extremely promising for the group and I am looking for a fruitful journey with the team”, Mr Tushar Karnik, Chief Finance Officer, Suraksha Diagnostics Pvt Ltd.

Suraksha, with the prestigious CAP (College of American Pathology) accreditation, have been serving the patients for almost three decades all over the country. Post Covid pandemic, Suraksha has added six new centres and plans to open another 20 centres in Eastern India this financial year. Suraksha is completing the acquisition of one of the largest diagnostic chains in Western India. This will encompass an investment of around Rs 200 cr. Also in the pipeline is another acquisition of a Diagnostic chain in South India at a cost of about Rs 100cr. Suraksha is involved in the development of the first HRD Assay in the country in it’s own lab, designed by it’s R&D team.

About Suraksha Diagnostics:

Suraksha Diagnostics is Eastern India’s leading Diagnostic Chain and only Lab accredited to the College of American Pathologists. It has a state of art Pathology lab with the latest Robotic, AI technology. It is the first to use AI enabled technology in its lab. Suraksha Diagnostics is backed by healthcare-focused private equity firm OrbiMed. Suraksha had raised Rs 200 cr in its Series B investment from OrbiMed.

Suraksha has more than 50 state of art centres across the region with fully integrated solutions in Pathology and Radiology along with fully equipped polyclinics and home collection services. In 2022, Suraksha celebrated 30 years of diagnostic excellence and are on a rapid expansion and growth path.