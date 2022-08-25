Swiss Watchmaker Tissot to showcase PRX 35mm Watch in Kolkata

Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty present during the day to launch Swiss Watchmaker Tissot to showcase PRX 35mm Watch.

Kolkata became a hot-spot of edgy and flamboyant on-trend retro-aesthetics when the number one traditional Swiss watchmaker, TISSOT, hosted a soirée to showcase the all new Tissot PRX 35mm. Headlining the event with her Tissot PRX 35mm was Femina Miss India World 2022, Sini Shetty. She was joined by some of the most sought after digital creators, artists and media hailing from North India to North-east India, from West India to West Bengal.

The evening also witnessed a collection of talented guests including Megna Mukherjee, Miss India West Bengal 2022, Yaashvi Shah, Artistic Roller Skater Team India, Trina Saha Bhattacharya, Actor and Model, Nuini Rualhleng, Miss India Mizoram 2019 and Chum Darang, Actor and Model, as part of the guest list.

The Swiss watchmaker showcased PRX 35mm case, with a choice of satin-brushed steel models with either blue, green, light blue or silver sunburst dials, and a further model with a yellow-gold PVD-coated case and dial. The 9 new models of Tissot PRX consisting of new automatic versions with upscale gold bezels, a high-end automatic chronograph with a panda dial and a new expression of the design with a 35mm case for both men and women, directly inspired by the 1978 original.

Tissot PRX 35mm watch campaign #OffTheCuff courageously breaks the conventional codes of the traditional watch industry and this narrative strikes a close chord with the city of Kolkata. Kolkata’s cosmopolitan construct offers best of both the worlds; its retro, old-world charm captivates its swell suburbs to its swanky streets. The city was indeed an unparalleled choice for Tissot to showcase the attractive variants of Tissot PRX 35mm watch.

Tissot India Brand Head, Puneet Mathur, said, “It is a great pleasure to present the Tissot PRX Collection in such an amazing environment, surrounded by creative and extremely talented guests, who all have their own style and attitude, which is what the PRX is all about. We have content creators, bloggers and artists from different parts of the country and the national crowning glory, Miss India World 2022, Sini Shetty, as our guest-of-honour.”

At the event, Femina Miss India World 2022, Sini Shetty said, “I’m thrilled to be a part of Tissot PRX watch event. The compelling campaign of Tissot PRX 35mm watch is a metaphoric spotlight over today’s youth. We challenge conventional codes, we think outside the box. Through our hustle and hard-work, through endurance to ultimate excellence, we create our own path. The same energy is palpable in this room where I’m surrounded by extremely talented artists and creators from such diverse parts of the country. Thank you Tissot for bringing us all together and inspiring us through your product.”

The PRX #BeatTheClock playful experience mixing late ‘70s retro-Hollywood vibes and 2022 influences culminated into an evening to remember! Life is about living the moment and about the journey, not the destination.

Tissot has over 400 points-of-sale in India. One exclusive boutique and six multi-brand-outlets in Kolkata. Tissot is available online on Tata Cliq Luxury and Myntra.