Taco Bell celebrates 100 restaurants in India, master franchise partner Burman Hospitality to invest USD 100 million to expand brand footprint

The world’s most famous Mexican-inspired restaurant, Taco Bell, is celebrating its 100th restaurant milestone in India. With Indian consumers fast embracing Taco Bell for its distinctive bold flavors and craveable products, India has become the fastest-growing market for Taco Bell International and amongst the largest market outside of US, where the first Taco Bell opened in 1962. The brand has ambitious growth plans for the country and aims to open 600 restaurants in India over the next few years.

Celebrating this milestone, Taco Bell is bringing an exclusive 3-day offer starting from 31st August to 2nd September across all its 100 restaurants In India. For the limited time price of just INR 100, customers can enjoy their choice of special menu offerings including Tacos, Burritos, Chalupas, Nachos, and many more from the A la Carte Menu as well as the specialty sides menu. The offer will be available on dine-in, takeaway and delivery channels including Taco Bell’s own app. Taco Bell will be celebrating its 100-restaurant milestone with its top fans across 19 cities in India and few lucky consumers will also get a chance to receive exclusive brand merchandise.

Talking about the milestone, Ankush Tuli, Managing Director, Taco Bell APAC said, “We are delighted to celebrate the milestone 100th Taco Bell opening in India with our incredibly loyal fans. We are truly grateful for their passion, and endeavor to bring our distinctive Taco Bell experience to more fans across the country. Fueled by our loyal and growing customer base, we are on an exciting journey to open 600 restaurants in India in the medium term.”

Commenting on the occasion, Gaurav Burman, Director, Burman Hospitality Private Limited, Taco Bell’s franchisee partner in India said, “I am humbled and grateful to our loyal fans and customers that have supported the Taco Bell brand in India. I am also extremely grateful to the whole team at Burman Hospitality and our partners at Taco Bell International who have, through their hard work allowed us to reach the milestone 100th store. We promise our customers that we will continue to offer the unique, innovative, and craveable menu offerings that our fans have embraced. We are currently opening a new store every 80 hours and working hard to get to our next milestone of 600 stores in India.”

As a part of their accelerated growth strategy, Taco Bell is now present across 19 cities and continues to expand their presence across Indian cities including Lucknow, Guwahati, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad amongst other markets. With unique value propositions, a variety of Mexican-inspired offerings, and localized menu options, Taco Bell is committed to creating craveable options for its consumers.

Taco Bell’s growth has been supported by exciting marketing campaigns including the most recent #TacoSwap, in which the brand encouraged people to give up their usual lunches of burgers, pizzas, and samosas and swap them for a delicious free Crunchy Taco.