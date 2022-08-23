Tata Motors Releases 8th Annual CSR Report for FY22

Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile company, released its 8th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report today, highlighting its comprehensive efforts to address societal and environmental challenges in FY22, while fostering inclusive growth to drive impact, and promote sustainable development and nation-building. Cumulatively, the company’s efforts positively impacted over 7.9 lakh lives during the year, with over 40% beneficiaries coming from SC and ST communities.

During the year, Tata Motors leveraged the benefits of digitization and technological integration to attain a pan-India reach through each of its initiatives, bringing together the collective capabilities of all relevant stakeholders, including government bodies, local authorities, implementation partners and the beneficiaries themselves. Through its collaborative efforts, the company achieved sustainable, replicable, agile, and future-ready results across the country, working towards its goal of fostering social welfare and nation building.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. SJR Kutty, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tata Motors, said, “Community welfare is at the core of our philosophy that guides us as we strive to improve the quality of life of the vulnerable while embedding sustainable development into our partnership models. Our CSR initiatives are designed to maximise impact through partnerships with the Government to enhance reach and scale. With careful planning and optimal use of our financial and human resources, we hope to touch more lives with every passing year.”

Covering a broad range of diverse target groups across India, Tata Motors’ CSR priorities include four key areas that responds to India’s most pressing developmental challenges: Health (Aarogya), Education (Vidyadhanam), Environment (Vasundhara), and Employability (Kaushalya).

Key highlights of Tata Motors CSR Report for FY22 include:

Providing widespread access to COVID-19 vaccination

Supporting the government’s vaccination efforts, Tata Motors deployed 11 customised and fully-equipped mobile vaccination vans administering vaccines at the doorstep of beneficiaries residing in the remote areas of the country. Over 80,000 individuals across nearly 250 villages and 6 districts were vaccinated, of which 45% were women from socially marginalised sections. Along with its employees, the company created a pool of money and donated a cumulative total of Rs. 6.3 crores towards COVID welfare.

Building a Healthier and Stronger India

Making healthcare more accessible, Tata Motors, through its ‘Aarogya’ initiative, has positively impacted over 5.5 lakh individuals. During the year, the company provided 3.6 lakh people with supplementary diets and curative healthcare services. Further, by bringing 67% of the 2,900 malnourished children across India under the healthy category, it reaffirmed its commitment to cultivating a thriving child population. In some locations, 100% of children in the healthy category were recorded. Moreover, one lakh people, particularly young mothers, were also engaged in sessions focused on behavioral change and awareness raising on important subjects such as menstruation, adverse effects of early marriage, family planning, reproductive health, child-birth gap, timely vaccines aimed at improving the health of newborns and infants, among others.

Water Security for All

Through its ‘Amrutdhara’ initiative, Tata Motors has enabled 5,800 people living in water-scarce regions of the country, especially in tribal hamlets, to access 30 litres of clean drinking water, per capita per day, within 200 metres of their residence.

Imparting Quality Education for All

Expanding equitable access to quality education is essential to empower the youth of a progressive nation. Through ‘Vidyadhanam’, Tata Motors has taken steps in this direction, providing over 1 lakh students access to quality education. Of the 22,000 government school children supported through remedial classes, 96% cleared their Class X Board exams, while 64% secured first division and above. Furthermore, the company’s partnership with 477 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) led to 42% of students qualifying for JEE Mains in FY22. Of this, 26% cleared JEE Advanced. 38% of the students got admission in various IITs while others qualified for top institutions such as NIITs.

Skilling Young India

Under ‘Kaushalya’, Tata Motors took tangible steps to realize the Indian government’s Skill India vision. Over 45,000 youth and farmers have been trained through its employability programmes, with 78% of them going on to find jobs and earning an average salary of Rs. 8,500. It expanded its Learn, Earn and Progress Programme (LEAP), built to provide automotive skills training to underprivileged youth, from two institutes in FY2014 to 60 institutes in FY2021 across 21 states, skilling 32,300 youths with them being offered salaries of around Rs 10,000 and above.

Enriching the Environment

Extending its commitment towards reducing its carbon footprint and encouraging ecological stability, Tata Motors, under ‘Vasundhara’, planted over 1.9 lakh saplings of indigenous varieties that recorded a survival rate of as high as 87%, leading to the creation of microhabitats of varied species of flora and fauna in some locations. It also implemented the Wadi Model in Jawahar, Maharashtra, planting over 2.7 lakh trees with over 2,000 farmers while conserving more than 1,000 acres (265 hectares) of soil.

Getting to Equal

Through its ‘Aadhar’ initiatives, Tata Motors ensures equal opportunity for socially and economically disadvantaged sections of society, promotes equal access to education, eliminates social discrimination and enhances their employability and entrepreneurship abilities. During the year, 40% of its beneficiary coverage and budgetary allocation was committed for the development of the SC and ST communities.

Strengthening Rural India

To ensure that government welfare and financial schemes reach everyone, Tata Motors tirelessly worked across six states— Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand —to improve the quality of life of 17,500 tribal community members through last-mile awareness and service delivery of schemes.

Volunteering for Change

In 2021–2022, 34% of Tata Motors’ employees volunteered for social causes, investing 28,500 hours.