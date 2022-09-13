:Techno India University Launches Two New Courses In Defence and EV Technology

Eastern India’s premier university for education, research and technology, Techno India University, recently launched 2 new courses that are aimed to drive business through innovation and research. Modern skill development demands that students have access to the highest quality of contemporary education that is measurable and scalable and will make youth future ready. Techno India University has been spearheading the movement of introducing such courses in Eastern India.

DRDO Programme (Defence Technology)

The course is aimed at working towards strengthening the safety of the nation. Speaking on the same, Dr. Madhumita Chakraborty, Director, CMSDS, DRDO Kolkata, said, “Techno India University, West Bengal is on its way to creating a workforce for futuristic defence technology through students undergoing this programme. This is a leap towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

This is a full-time course with a duration of 2 years (Full-time PG programme) and the course fees are as per university norms and regulations.

Internships and R&D opportunities would be provided at various DRDO facilities across the country through exclusive partnerships. During the internship, specialists and scientists would be mentoring the interns.

For Admission details, interested students may contact: 9836544417/18/19

EV Programme

EV (Electric Vehicles) are poised to take over the world, owing to the distinct benefits that they have over traditional combustion engines of vehicles in terms of efficiency. Moreover, electricity is renewable, so they are eco-friendly.

This programme is aimed at preparing students professionally to work and contribute to the huge demand in the nation and globally, as it is estimated that the market for EVs will grow significantly by 2025.

Speaking on the launch of this course, Rajanvir Singh Kapur, Managing Director, West Bengal Transport Corporation, Govt of West Bengal, said,” The future is Electric. WBTC is planning to go electric in the next few years.

Within the next few years, the automotive industry will offer highly paid jobs to skilled individuals in the EV domain.

We could sign an MoU with the EV Technology Course of Techno India University to offer internships to top performers. In addition, we would identify synergies and work together for a better tomorrow.”

The Course duration is 2 years(Full-time PG programme) and fees are as per university norms and regulations.

Internships and placement opportunities are available at various public and private organisations through industry academia partnerships. In addition, incubation, mentoring and funding assistance would be provided to start-up enthusiasts.

Interested students may please contact the following numbers for Admission details: 9836544417/18/19

Prof. Manoshi Roychowdhury, Co Chairperson of Techno India Group & Co- Chancellor of Techno India University said : TIG has become the forerunner in accepting every innovative challenge and identified itself as a leader in the field of unique creation. We are always looking ahead for introducing such courses in a way where our students can benefit and can also contribute to society. These programs have been crafted which will enable the creation of a large pool of talented workforce and offer opportunities to the students. We feel that every sector of the society has opportunities in learning and we contribute to the quality of education for our students , identifying the challenges ahead and their mitigation graph where TIG as a whole can contribute to the cause of the nation.The career graph prospects from these courses are much in demand as the students can reap their benefits in various DRDO facilities across the country, through exclusive partnerships , in various incubation, mentoring , funding assistance to start-up enthusiasts. We look ahead for courses which embrace strong challenges in the generation of research and technology and make our student future ready