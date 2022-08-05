The Mystique of the Epic, Paintings by Shuvaprasanna at Kolkata Centre for Creativity

Kolkata Centre for Creativity, a multidisciplinary art space is pleased to organize The Mystique of the Epic, an exhibition which will highlight paintings by Shuvaprasanna. The exhibition intends to celebrate Mahabharata, one of the two major Sanskrit epics of ancient India. The exhibition will be on view from 5th to 30th August, 2022, from 11am to 6 pm on the 4th Floor (Physical Space) at KCC. The exhibition will be open to all.

The inauguration of the exhibition was organised today at Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) in the presence of Shuvaprasanna Bhattacharjee (Artist & Chairman of the State Heritage Committee of WB), Shri Bratya Basu (Playwright, Actor & Education Minister of West Bengal) Shri Pabitra Sarkar (Writer, Literary Critic & Scholar), and Ms Reena Dewan, Director of Kolkata Centre for Creativity.

‘The most ancient, longest and grandest epic of India, Mahabharata chronicles stories of eternal social life, the battle between gods and demons that is at once fabulistic and mystical, yet modern and real. For ages numerous creative minds, researchers and scholars have kept themselves busy in the study of the mystique of this epic. Though originally written by Vyasa Deva, from Kalidasa to Goethe, Rabindranath Tagore to Peter Brook, many creative geniuses got influenced and presented their interpretations of it. Even Satyajit Ray had contemplated bringing it alive on celluloid. Similarly, it was the allure and mysticism of this epoch-making creation, Mahabharata, that inspired Shuvaprasanna —one of the foremost contemporary artists of Bengal—and provided him with the fodder for this series of paintings that constitute the exhibition, Mystique of the Epic.

Shuvaprasanna visualizes the abstract forms of all these significant events, the tangible composition of all characters and places, periods and realms as they appear in his mind. A certain perpetuity and spatial expansion happen as characters of epic proportions assume centre stage against Shuvaprasanna’s enigmatic backdrops. Painted in the intersection of timelessness and dimensional ambiguity, the characters remain moored to their mythological origins, but also retain a creative potency that allows the spectators to reimagine and reinterpret them against contemporary reality.

“Mahabharata is perhaps the most fascinating and grandest of epics that has relevance even today in modern India. Shuva da’s exhibition transports one to the glorious world of the Mahabharata. One can expect to be won over by the nostalgia along with the freshness of perspective through which the oft-repeated tales have been rendered. We are happy to show this creative interpretation of Mahabharata through his paintings at the exhibition ‘The Mystique of the epic’. “, says Ms Richa Agarwal, Chairperson, Kolkata Centre for Creativity.

‘Mahabharata has not only fuelled creativity for ages, it casts its shadow over contemporary politics, diplomacy and social conditions. On one hand, its relevance can be discerned in the conflicts of daily life, love, sexuality, vengeance and on the other hand it is equally apparent in the notions of pure humanitarianism. The allure and mysticism of this era-making creation that inspired me as an Indian and as a conscientious human being, provided the fodder for this series of paintings. While I visualize the abstract forms of all the incidents, the tangible composition of all the places, periods and realms also float in my inner mind’ said artist Shuvaprasanna.