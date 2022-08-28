29 C
Kolkata
Monday, August 29, 2022
Trailer Launch of Kacher Manush

By Monalisa Saha :- On 26th August trailer launch was held at Nandan. The two lead actors of the movie,

Prosenjit Chatterjee and Deepak Adhikari (Dev) were present at the event, and the actresses playing the lead roles in the movie were Esha Ghosh and Sushmita and many other prominent personalities playing the rest. This movie is specially made to inspire the current generation. This movie is based on the fact that today’s people get depressed very easily and commit suicide.And this movie can relate to the general lifestyle of the society. This movie is releasing on 30th September.

Kacher Manush is a Bengali Feature Film starring Prosenjit Chatterjee , Dev Adhikari , Ishaa Saha , Susmita Chatterjee , and more. The movie is directed by Pathikrit Basu , and produced by Gurupada Adhikari, Dev Adhikari, Dev Entertainment Ventures Pvt. Ltd .

This is an upcoming movie/ This is an upcoming movie and is set to release on in theatres. 

