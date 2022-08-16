30 C
Kolkata
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
type here...
spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
Fashion & LifestyleKolkata Updates

Wasabee celebrated the 75th Indian Independence Day

By admin
0
82

Must read

adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Wasabee celebrated the 75th Indian Independence Day through a warm gathering at the restaurant. We had 75 kids from Future Hope join us on this auspicious occasion. The kids were greeted with a fun magic show, following which some scrumptious Wasabee meals were shared together. Our founders Pt. Tanmoy Bose, Mr. Debraj Choudhury and Mrs. Bonnya Bose, along with Mr. Samarjit Guha – Operations Director at Future Hope, hoisted the flag in front of our venue to mark the 75th year of Indian Independence.

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleAn Awareness Drive on Millet Cultivation Among Indigenous people of the State
Next articleThe Bharatiya Railway Mall Godam Shramik Union (BRMGSU) celebrated the 75th Independence Day at the railway good sheds
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article