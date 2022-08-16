Wasabee celebrated the 75th Indian Independence Day through a warm gathering at the restaurant. We had 75 kids from Future Hope join us on this auspicious occasion. The kids were greeted with a fun magic show, following which some scrumptious Wasabee meals were shared together. Our founders Pt. Tanmoy Bose, Mr. Debraj Choudhury and Mrs. Bonnya Bose, along with Mr. Samarjit Guha – Operations Director at Future Hope, hoisted the flag in front of our venue to mark the 75th year of Indian Independence.