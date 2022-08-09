Why Muscle Matters?

Muscles are the largest component of your total lean body mass (or LBM), which is
everything that makes up your body except for fat. In fact, your muscles usually account
for 50% to 60% of the body weight 1 . The role of your muscles goes beyond simply
allowing you to move and retain balance. Healthy muscles are also essential for your
physical strength, organ function, skin integrity, immunity and wound healing. That’s
why healthy muscles are pivotal for enjoying and achieving all of life’s possibilities as
you age.
Muscle health can often tell you how you are going to age and stay active and
independent.So, it is important to understand what muscle health is and how it affects
your life. Here are some things you should know about your muscles and muscle health:
Muscle Mass As You Age
Starting at age 40, adults can lose up to 8 percent of their muscle mass per decade. 2 After
70 years old, that rate may double.In fact, muscle loss is also accelerated due to poor
nutrition, illness and chronic diseases. Muscle loss can impact your energy levels and
mobility, increase the risk for falls and fractures, and even slow recovery from illness or
surgery.You may move easily and maintain your body robust with healthy muscles. They
support your daily activities like playing sports, dancing, walking your dog, swimming,
and other things requiring physical movement. Your joints are better able to function
when you have strong muscles. You may be more prone to knee injuries if, for example,
the muscles surrounding that knee become weak. Muscle health also aids with keeping
your balance. 3
Muscles and Immune Health
If you want to build a strong immune system and reduce your risk of bacterial and viral
infections, don’t underestimate your muscles. Muscle tissue plays a role in activating
immune cells, and people with lower muscle and strength levels have reduced immune
function. To enhance your immune health, take a look at your overall diet and centre
your meals around lean proteins, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and beans, and
low-fat dairy. Together, these foods provide micronutrients like calcium, vitamin D, iron
and antioxidants that can help keep your immune system strong and rejuvenate muscle
health.
Muscle Loss and Recovery
Your muscles are a critical source for strength and energy as you recover. When you’re
sick or hospitalized, your body often doesn’t get enough of the nutrients it needs to
recover, such as protein, causing it to break down muscle tissue. This kind of muscle
loss is associated with delayed recovery from illness, slowed wound healing, and
diminished quality of life.
Identifying Loss of Muscle Mass
The good news is that grip strength is an easy way to assess your overall muscular
strength – just by squeezing an orange or noticing the firmness of your handshake you
can determine your muscle strength. A chair challenge test is also an easy way to test
your muscle strength.The time you take to do 5 sit-ups on a chair of approx. height 43
cms (1.4 feet) can tell you your muscle age. For example,for males between 40 and50
years of muscle age itshould take about6.8 to 7.5 seconds and for females the time taken
should be 6.9 to 7.4 seconds to perform the test IV . To know more, one can visit
www.muscleagetest.in to know the muscle age.
Rebuilding Muscle and Strength
Losing muscle is natural, but its rate of progression and negative effects don’t have to
be. You can take simple measures to slow down muscle loss to help support a healthy
lifestyle and continue doing the things you love to do. The best part is that it’s never too
late to regain muscle, strength or to combat the long tail symptoms of infection due to
muscle loss. It can be achieved through a combination of strength exercises and a
complete, balanced diet with sufficient protein&nutrients. On the nutritional front,
Calcium, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12 and Vitamin B3 are some key nutrients to maintain
muscle health. Regular check-up of muscle strength is essential as well. You can test
your locomotive ability and find out how good your muscle strength is & know what to
do earlier to help prevent and delay muscle loss & strength.
Muscle plays an important role in many aspects of life, and there are plenty of effective
ways to test and improve your strength. Talk to your doctor about healthy options for
preserving muscle loss.