Sub Inspector booked for attempted rape suspended rc, Complaint of attempted rape, Policeman himself in the jail! | crime

#Uttar Pradesh: Police have been accused of trying to rape a 29-year-old girl. The incident took place in Pilvit, Uttar Pradesh. The girl’s father’s house is in the area under Barkhera police station. Accused Prakash Yadav is the sub-inspector of that police station. The complainant claimed that the policeman was harassing her by sending obscene messages on the phone several days before the attempted rape. The district SP has suspended the accused SI for the incident. He has been kept in the reserve police line for the time being.

The girl had lodged a written complaint with the SP on February 3. The FIR was filed on February 5. Although the police have not allowed this incident to come in the media so far. The complainant claimed that after her parents died 15 years ago, she married a resident of an area under the Gajraula police station in the village. A few days ago, he found out that his father had a plot of land in the name of his specially able brother. Residents of Bilaspur are trying to force their elder sister to occupy the land.

A few days ago, the girl lodged a written complaint against Didi at Barkhera police station. He got the accused SI phone number there. After that, the SI started sending video calls and obscene messages after 10 pm. One day, the policeman told him to bring his brother from Bilaspur and asked the girl to go there with him. After reaching Bilaspur on February 2, the police told him to go to a flat in Patelnagar. He sat there and instructed to write a complaint. It is alleged that an attempt was made to rape the girl after entering the flat. According to some, he escaped from there.

After that, the police threatened to frame her by filing a false case against her and her husband. They went to the SP and complained to her husband about the whole incident. After that an FIR was lodged against the policeman. The SI has been ordered to suspend until the investigation is completed. An investigation into the incident has begun. A case has been filed against him under section 354 (a).

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published:February 11, 2021, 10:21 AM IST

