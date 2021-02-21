Navigation
Subhash Chawla takes over as Chandigarh Congress President

Subhash Chawla took over as the President of Chandigarh Congress on Sunday.

Chawla took charge during an event organized at Congress Bhavan in Sector 35, in the presence of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and General Secretary of All India Congress Committee in-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh Congress Harish Rawat, All India Congress Committee Treasurer Pawan Bansal and Punjab Cabinet Minister Sardar Balbir Singh Sidhu.

On the occasion, Congress leader Pawan Bansal advised Chandigarh Congress President Subhash Chawla and said that “now you have the responsibility to win the upcoming Municipal Corporation election and for this, you have to take everyone along”.

