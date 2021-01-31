Sujata’s letter to Soumitra does not lead to divorce. kolkata

Soumitra-Sujata’s broken relationship will be paired?

#Kolkata: Changing parties does not result in divorce. Incumbent Trinamool leader Sujata Khan has sent a letter to BJP MP and her husband Soumitra Khan following a notice of separation.

Did Sujata come to the grassroots after discussing with Soumitra, the president of the state BJP’s youth front? Sujata has repeatedly avoided this question over the past few days. Although she avoided answering, Sujata said in a close circle, “Who can say that Soumitra will not join the grassroots in the future?” Even after all this, Sujata gave a letter to Soumitra. “There have been ups and downs in our lives more than once in the last 10 years. The two of us have gone through it again and again. Even after that, the divorce letter you sent surprised me.” However, he said, “After so many days, I can breathe a sigh of relief.”

Immediately after Sujata’s change of party, Soumitra sent her a divorce notice. Let’s see if this family fight adds a new dimension to politics. Last December, senior Trinamool leader Saugat Roy handed over the party flag to Sujata. Kunal Ghosh was also present. After that, Sujata said, “I took a challenge. Because, I have fought a lot for BJP. I have risked my life without any security. But the BJP did not give him any respect.

Sujata Khan has mentioned in her letter that she is fighting for her husband. “You and I now believe in two different political ideologies. They are both members of different political parties. But nowhere in my party has anyone said that we will not be able to maintain our normal relationship. Even I never mind.” I don’t understand that. “

Sujata said, “I have been fighting against the party for so long, but now many are leaving the party and joining the BJP. The corrupt leaders who have been in the grassroots for so long are now coming to the BJP and getting clean. The BJP is now turning into a grassroots ‘B’ team. Then why should I be in the ‘B’ team? I left the ‘A’ team. ” Sujata said, ” We will move forward in the way that team leader Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee will lead. I don’t like cowardice. “



His wife Sujata played a big role in winning Soumitra from Bishnupur constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Soumitra could not go to the polls at that time as per the court order. Sujata was handling the election campaign alone in the entire center. There were allegations against Sujata, Amit Shah made the meeting ‘Facebook Live’. The top leadership of the team got angry with him. He was also publicly reprimanded. Since then, Sujata’s distance with the top leadership of the party has increased. In the three-page letter, Sujata has repeatedly reminded that she got married with the consent of her family. There are many obstacles. Take care of everything.

Sujata couldn’t accept the divorce that people who have been together for 10 years would want just to change parties. However, in the tone of the complaint, Sujata said, Soumitra has kept her things. Not returning.

