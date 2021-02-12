Supreme Court issues notice to Center and twitter on mechanism to check fake news. Supreme Court issues notice to Twitter and Center over fake news, provocative messages | national

The petition was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Binit Goenka. He filed the petition demanding to control all the fake news and provocative issues circulating on social media.

#NewDelhi: The Supreme Court issued notices to various social media platforms including Twitter. Fake news is circulating on social media platforms, especially Twitter. A BJP leader had filed a petition demanding control of them. The apex court issued the notice on the basis of that application.

The petition was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Binit Goenka. He filed the petition demanding to control all the fake news and provocative issues circulating on social media. He also termed the fake news and other messages on social media as anti-India toxic messages.

According to him, these are inciting violence in the country. Based on that, the apex court issued a notice today. Not just Twitter. The apex court also issued notice to the Center. The question has been raised as to how provocative messages and fake news are circulating on social media. However, in addition to the humble Goenka, many others filed the same petition.

In May last year, the BJP leader filed a petition seeking control of fake news. He then claimed that several news and advertisements on Twitter and other social media were giving wrong messages and inciting sedition.

Many accounts were blocked on the orders of the central government after the unrest between the police and farmers in the capital on the last Republic Day.

Published by:Swaralipi Dasgupta First published:February 12, 2021, 12:59 PM IST

