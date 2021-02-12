Supreme Court wants the truth behind Avni the tigress killing. Was the tigress really cannibalistic? Supreme Court seeks apology for Abani’s murder national

After his death, this time the murder of Abani took place in the court of the Supreme Court. At the request of Sangeeta Dogar, the bench of Chief Justice SA Bobre and Justice AS Bopanna, V Ramsubrahman, asked whether Abani was really a cannibal!

#Mumbai: Statistics from the 2016 tiger census show that there were only 2,97 tigers in the country at that time. In November of the same year, the forest department of Maharashtra killed Baghini Abani. There were allegations that he was a cannibal. It was reported that Abani was the cause of 13 deaths, albeit very rarely. At that time, the Supreme Court also immediately ordered the killing of Abani. After his death, this time the murder of Abani took place in the court of the Supreme Court. At the request of Sangeeta Dogar, the bench of Chief Justice SA Bobre and Justice AS Bopanna, V Ramsubrahman, asked whether Abani was really a cannibal!

Sangeeta alleges that Abani was brutally murdered in 2016 and that the Supreme Court’s verdict was not followed at all. It is learned that the Supreme Court had earlier ordered Abani to be put to sleep with a tranquilizer. But since that could not be done, the issue of murder arose. Although the music statement- Abani has been victimized which is against the law of India.

Seen in that way, music is not a lie at all. The tiger was killed in the Pandharkaora forest in Maharashtra. The urine of the tigresses was scattered around. It was also alleged that a special perfume from Kelvin Klein was used. In other words, according to the situation, bait was thrown to kill Abani. Asghar Ali, a hunter, was with the staff of the port office. Abani was killed in his firing in the area No. 149 of Borati forest in Ralegaon.

It is said that Asghar first wanted to put Abani to sleep with a tranquilizer. But it didn’t work. When Abani was about to punch him, he was forced to shoot at Point Blank Range to save his own life. It is known that at that time they were in a hooded open jeep. And this is where Sangeeta points the finger of blame. His claim is that if the primary purpose was to catch the tigress, then why did he go deep into the jungle with a hooded jeep? In that case, there is no protection of human life!

Abner’s life can never be found again! However, whether he was really a cannibal or not, it is now important to find evidence to protect the country’s animal interests!

Published by:Swaralipi Dasgupta First published:February 12, 2021, 4:52 PM IST

