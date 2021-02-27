Navigation
Surat records quake of 3.1 magnitude
National News

A minor earthquake, measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale, hit Surat district in south Gujarat on Saturday morning. There were no reports of damage to property, official sources said. According to Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research, the tremor hit the region at 4.35 am and its epicentre lay in a farm near Siyalaj, about 29 kilometers north-northeast from Surat.

The tremor occurred at a depth of 15 kilometers, experts said. The epicentre lay just 70 kilometers from another site where a tremor of 1.9 magnitude was recorded near Ambakhadi in Bharuch district on February 25.

