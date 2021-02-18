SurJyotsna awards for Hargun Kaur, Prathamesh Laghate

The SurJyotsna National Music Awards (SJNMA) 2020 were given to singers Hargun Kaur and Prathamesh Laghate on Tuesday. Organized by Lokmat Media Group in memory of women’s rights campaigner Jyotsna Darda, the annual awards were judged by a jury comprising Roopkumar Rathod, Sunali Rathod, and Shashi Vyas among others.

Anandji Virji Shah, Hariharan, Satish Vyas, Kailash Kher, Anuradha Paudwal, Udit Narayan, Pt. Ajay Pohankar, Roopkumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam were felicitated at the function.

Instead of making speeches, Vijay Darda, Chairman, Lokmat Media Group and Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, requested dignitaries to join the song performances. Udit Narayan started the performances with the song ‘Dharti Sunhari Amber Neela’, while Kailash Kher and Hariharan joined him with the song ‘Chappa Chappa Charkha Chale’.