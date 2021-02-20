Navigation
Suryakumar, Kishan, Tewatia picked in Indian team for England T20s
National News

Suryakumar, Kishan, Tewatia picked in Indian team for England T20s

1 min read


Young wicket-keeper batsmen Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Tewatia were on Saturday named in India’s 19-man squad for the five-match T20 series against England.

Yadav finally breaks into the team after consistent performances for Mumbai in domestic cricket as well as Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Kishan, who also plays Mumbai Indians, has been in red hot form in white-ball cricket and has been rewarded and will be second stumper in the side along with Risabh Pant.

Haryana’s Tewatia too made the cut after a memorable IPL.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Manosh Pandey have been dropped while pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested.

The T20 series will be played in Ahmedabad from March 12.

India’s T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur.

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates

CINI to Aware, Sensitize and Response to COVID-19

2 min read
Fashion & Lifestyle Kolkata Updates

Kareem’s Kolkata introduces new additions to its menu

4 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

“Hit Wicket” to host cricket enthusiasts of Kolkata in the shortest month of the year with the “Shortest Price

2 min read
Kolkata Updates

IPL Auction 2021, Moeen Ali: Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings England all-rounder Moin Ali | national

2 min read
%d bloggers like this: