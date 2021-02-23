Suryaputra Mahavir Karna first video: Vikram plays Mahabharat’s unsung warrior

Producer Jackky Bhagnani shared the first glimpse of Vikram’s magnum opus film Suryaputra Mahavir Karna. On Tuesday, Bhagnani took to Instagram and shared that the film is his ‘dream project’. “Growing up, I have always been intrigued by an unsung warrior from the Mahabharata – #Karna. His journey highlighted how one should continue to believe in spirituality, generosity, humility, dignity, self-respect, and being respectful towards his loved ones at any given situation in life. Extremely grateful, excited and proud to present to you, my dream project #SuryaputraMahavirKarna, ”the 36-year-old actor mentioned.

Watch the teaser here:

Produced by Pooja Entertainment, Suryaputra Mahavir Karna is written and directed by RS Vimal of Malayalam film Ennu Ninte Moideen fame. The teaser of the film gives a glimpse of the scale the film has been made on.

Indianexpress.com had earlier reported that the film has been made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, which makes it more expensive than Baahubali: The Conclusion (cost Rs 250 crore).

“Mahabharata is an epic tale that has inspired many film-makers around the globe. However, barely any scripts are presented on the celluloid from Suryaputra Mahavir Karna’s perspective. Bringing this story alive for the first time ever on the big screen by producers Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani, ”a statement read from the makers.

Director Vimal informed indianexpress.com that the producers have “hired technicians of Game Of Thrones fame to work on the project.” He also informed that the film, which will star Vikram in the lead role of Karna, will go on the floors by October of this year. Suryaputra Mahavir Karna was announced in 2018, and it was expected to hit screens during the first half of 2020. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shoot was postponed.

Suryaputra Mahavir Karna will release next year.