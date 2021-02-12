Talking to Trudeau, Modi praised the role of the government in the peasant movement Canadian PM Trudeau In Talks With Modi and Commended Govt Efforts to Engage Farmers in Dialogue | national

The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. Trudeau praised the government’s role in the ongoing peasant movement

#NewDelhi: Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trudeau praised the government’s role in the ongoing peasant movement He said the farmers’ discussion with the center was “conducive to democracy” The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday Not only the peasant movement, Modi-Trudeau has been talking about multiple issues for a long time The issue of Corona crisis has also come up in him Trudeau also acknowledged his government’s commitment to protecting Indian diplomats and staff in Canada.

A statement from Trudeau’s office said, “Leaders of the two countries have discussed their commitment to the democratic policies of Canada and India, as well as the importance of resolving the issue through dialogue in the recent protests.” Last December, however, Trudeau stood by the peasants in support of the agrarian movement “Canada has always defended the right to peaceful protest,” he said He also expressed concern over the situation of the agricultural movement Last week, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muralitharan told Canada that Trudeau had commented on India’s internal affairs. Which is “unwanted” and “unacceptable”.

Was happy to receive a call from my friend UstJustinTrudeau. Assured him that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada. We also agreed to continue collaborating on other important issues like Climate Change and the global economic recovery. – Narendra Modi (arenarendramodi) February 10, 2021



On the other hand, Trudeau called Modi last Wednesday after he approached Modi for the Corona Ticker “I am very happy to receive a call from my friend Justin Trudeau. I have assured him of the corona vaccine in Canada. I have agreed to continue to cooperate on important issues such as climate change and the recovery of the world economy,” Modi tweeted after receiving the call from the Canadian prime minister.

First published:February 12, 2021, 11:49 PM IST

