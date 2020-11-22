Taltala Sarbajanin Youth Corner celebrates 50th Shree Shree Jagaddhatri Puja

Taltala Sarbajanin Youth Corner celebrates the 50th Shree Shree Jagaddhatri Puja from 23rd November to 25th November 2020 at 59 S.N Banerjee Road, Kolkata-700014. The auspicious inauguration ceremonyorganized by Shri Ashok Chakraborty (President-INTTUC, North Kolkata) is held on Saturday and witnessed august presence of eminent personalities like Shri Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Minister of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Shri Sadhan Pandey (Minister for Consumer Affairs, Self-Help Group and Self-Employment), Smt. Smita Bakshi (MLA, Jorasanko), Shri Subrata Mukherjee (Cabinet Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development, Water Investigation and Development), Shri Purnendu Basu (Minister for Technical Education and Skill Development), Debashish Kumar (MMIC, KMC), Debanjan Deb (Joint Secretary of the Govt. of WB), Dr. Shantanu Sen (MP, Rajya Sabha), Tapas Roy (MOS, Planning and Statistics Department, Govt. of West Bengal) and Shri Sandip Manna (Painter) which was followed by a lamp lighting ceremony. This year the pandal has been designed by renowned artist Sandip Manna.

Shri Ashok Chakraborty, Chief Organizer & President-INTTUC, MMIC-KMC said on the occasion “With great pleasure we are going to celebrate 50th year of Shree Jagaddhatri Puja in a befitting way like yesteryears from 23rd -25th November at our puja pandal. This has been possible due to the continuing support and co-operation of the residents of the Taltala and the unconditional dedication of our club members to organize this puja with humanity, dignity and sincerity. The unique part of this year’s puja is people from all regions, say, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isai, Jain, Buddhist, and other religions have joined hands and organized the 50th Taltala Sarbajanin Shree Jagaddhatri Puja promoting secular culture of the state. West Bengal is a mini-India and we are secular. As always we will take every care in performing all the religious rites meticulously and spare no pains in making it a community puja in the truest sense.”

Shri Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Minister of Parliament, Lok Sabha said, “For this year, we have taken precaution and necessary steps and care for Covid-19 epidemics. Our activities are not restricted to organizing the puja but a substantial amount of the club fund is made available for various community service work irrespective of caste creed or religion which involves inter area, distribution of clothes amongst underprivileged people of the society, handing over textbooks to needy children and financial assistance to indigent persons.”