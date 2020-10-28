Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurates state-of-the-art 250-bedded Fortis Hospital, Vadapalani in Chennai

The Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Edappadi K. Palaniswami today inaugurated the 250-bedded multispeciality Fortis Hospital in Vadapalani. This is Fortis Healthcare’s second multi-speciality hospital in the Chennai city. Fortis Hospital in Vadapalani is 9-level building covering an area of 150,000 square feet and is designed to provide world-class healthcare services to the public of India. Fortis Healthcare is one of the largest integrated healthcare service providers in the country that is now part of a leading international healthcare provider – IHH Healthcare Berhad.

The Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Edappadi K. Palaniswami visited the Fortis Hospital, Vadapalani to inaugurate the hospital along with Dr. C. Vijaya Bhaskar, Honourable State Health Minister, Tamil Nadu. The ribbon cutting ceremony was held in the presence of Fortis Healthcare MD & CEO Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Government Officials and Fortis Hospital leadership and staff.

Speaking on the inauguration of Fortis Hospital, Vadapalani, The Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Edappadi K. Palaniswami said “The national credibility of Fortis Healthcare in providing quality care to the patients through its network of hospitals that are spread across the country is truly laudable. Fortis has been providing exceptional healthcare service in our state through its first centre in Adyar. And now with the opening of this second state-of-the-art multispecialty hospital in Vadapalni will further strengthen the healthcare leadership of our state in the country.”

Mr Ravi Rajagopal, Chairman, Fortis Healthcare, said, “It is our pleasure to dedicate Fortis Vadapalani to the service of the nation and the people of Tamil Nadu. Chennai is not new to Fortis. Fortis Malar, a 170-bed multi-speciality hospital, has been delivering exceptional healthcare services for over 25 years and is a household name in the city today. We are committed to working with the Government to ensure that the best healthcare reaches the people of the State in the most affordable manner.”

Commenting on the launch, Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO, Fortis Healthcare said, “Our endeavour is to provide quality healthcare to the citizens of Chennai. We have invested in improving our clinical capacity and healthcare technology to deliver improved outcomes. The project will also be a significant boost to the local economy, offering many jobs and opportunities for local businesses. With IHH’s collaboration and global best practices in healthcare, we are confident that we will be able to deliver advanced healthcare to our patients.”

Dr Kelvin Loh, MD & CEO, IHH Healthcare said, “Fortis Vadapalani is a proud addition to IHH Healthcare’s stable of 77 hospitals spread across 10 countries and is a significant milestone in our relentless pursuit to touch lives and transform care. Fortis Vadapalani will be able to leverage the deep clinical expertise and operating experience within Fortis as well as IHH’s entire international network. I am confident that Fortis Vadapalani will bring about even greater clinical excellence and better care for the people in Chennai.”

The new hospital features 75 ICU Beds, 6 Operation Theatres, 3 Minor Operation Theatres and Procedure Rooms, along with Emergency & Casualty beds, a state-of-the-art Cath Lab and a host of other world-class facilities.

Additional salient features of the hospital include:

•The Radiology Department features, for the first time in Tamil Nadu, 3 Tesla MRI with an in-board cinematic experience, and for overweight patients, a wide bore to facilitate the ease of scanning.

•The 256-slice dual source CT offers stunning scan time, with complete reconstruction of underlying organs and bone. The ultrasound machine is the first-of-its-kind in India that offers high-end liver elastography.

•The Cath lab features the Azurion 7 M20 with 20-inch detector suitable for Cardiology, Neurology and GI Procedures, along with inbuilt IVUS that is attached to a dedicated CCU.