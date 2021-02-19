Tamil Nadu, Telangana COVID-19 Cases Today Latest News, Corona News Updates, TN Elections Latest News, Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Date, Schedule, News Updates

Cars as long as 5.1 meters can be accommodated in the parking facility.

The multi-level parking facility located between Thanikachalam road and Singalavelar street of Theyagaraya road which is expected to have over 700 parking slots is likely to be opened for the public this month. The facility, built in an area of ​​8,826 sq m, is automated with minimal human interface. The structure, which has valet facility as well, can hold as many as 222 four-wheelers and 513 two-wheelers.

Five months ago they were hacked to death on a busy highway in Peddapalli district of Telangana on Wednesday afternoon, lawyer couple G Vaman Rao (52) and G Nagamani (48) had sought protection from the high court, alleging police harassment over their PIL which sought a probe into an alleged custodial death. On Wednesday, between 2:15 and 2:30 pm, Rao and Nagamani were pulled out of their vehicle and hacked to death. In one of the purported video clips of the incident, an injured Rao has named Kunta Srinivas, a local Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader. Srinivas, president of the party unit in Manthani mandal, and two others, identified as Veldi Vasantha Rao and Chiranjeevi, were detained on Thursday.

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC’s monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24×7)

Chennai Hyderabad February 17, 18 Highlights